26 Organization Solutions For Anyone Who Whines About Cluttered Spaces

1. A well-disguised coffee pod tray so you can stay well-stocked on your favorite brew without committing to 50% of your counter space housing Keurig pods.
Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.
Promising review: "Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon. I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil hands, and they are still working perfectly! No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!" —Grave237
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A remarkably sturdy Command spray bottle mount to free up storage space and avoid the dreaded "spray bottles as dominoes" situation that can often happen when you knock one over under the sink.
And like regular Command products, they won't peel off paint once they're removed!
Promising review: "Let's face it, Command products ROCK! This was perfect for our truck camper, under the sink, to hold a small, refillable spray bottle of 409 to clean the kitchen. It has literally hung by this Command hanger for 3,000 miles now — bumpy roads, up and down hills, you name it. Everywhere we've gone, and neither the bottle nor the Command hanger have ever been found down. Still hanging in there like the day I stuck it. Works AWESOME!!!! It also keeps the bottle out of the way by tucking it up to one side under the sink. PERFECT!" —Jenn
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.75.
3. A stackable cutlery organizer that will keep your flatware in place and won't take up your entire drawer. That's precious real estate!
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
4. A deliciously retro storage locker from Mustard Made if you could use another closet laying around. Clothes, tools, linens, books, all that hobby stuff you have no place to store...all would look killer in this trendy unit, which by the way comes in 11 stunning colors. (Good luck picking.)
5. Two inconspicuous slide-out drawers that magically turn your drawer-less desk into a piece of furniture with actual storage space. Pens and desk accessories finally have a home! You could also use these under a dining room table for cloth napkins and utensils. Endless possibilities!
Promising review: "This product works exactly as I'd hoped and is now neatly under my desk without taking up so much room that I bump it or knock it off when I sit down. Adhesive stuck on easily and feels very sturdy. Remember to be realistic in terms of the weight of objects you put in these drawers (i.e. don't fill it with heavy items and then get upset when the adhesive wears down quickly). Pens, paperclips, Post-Its, earbuds, and scissors all fit in mine and I will definitely buy these again for our other desks." —Shopping Mama
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
And here are some other options for under-desk storage that'll whip your WFH space into shape!
6. A waterfall hanger solution for anyone who has a "more is more" approach when it comes to their precious clothing collection. These will help you stave off a clothing purge for another year at LEAST.
Just look at all that new usable space!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five different pack quantities).
7. A simple yet remarkable felt purse insert that make organizing your bag an actual possibility, at long last. You can't blame yourself for having a messy purse when it doesn't come with any pockets in the first place. Phew, your glasses are gonna be so much easier to find.
And this comes in so many shades you'll easily find one to match the interior of any of your bags!
Promising review: "When you spend a LOT of money on a good bag, the last thing you need is a pen to leak or a dirty mark to ruin the lining. I couldn’t believe my luck when I discovered the EXACT product I was thinking of right here. I have the Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM with a light pink lining I wanted to protect, and right here a pink liner fits perfectly. You can remove the middle section if you wish, to hold more books, folder etc or keep it in (it has hook and loop strips at each end to hold it in place). I love that everything has a place — including a zipped compartment and the key strap lanyard, and of course if you want to change bags you can just lift it out and place all those essentials right into another. Highly recommend this item." —BritGirlUSA
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors).
8. A set of clear stackable drawers whose applications are virtually limitless. From the pantry, to the office, to the bathroom, your loose goods will be neat, accessible, and still visible — the triple crown of organization.
Promising review: "These drawers are just what I needed to organize loose items under my bathroom counter! They fit all of my nail polish perfectly. I wasn't expecting them to look so nice, and had planned to put them under the sink. I was very surprised by the quality and have kept them on my counter for easier access. I'm very happy with these drawers and I'm going to buy a couple more to stack under my sink. Since they can be customized by stacking, they're a great way to organize around those annoying pipes under the sink." —Katie Steinberg
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three sizes and two colors).
9. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink.
This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes! Talk about a quick-fix bathroom product!
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
10. A makeup organizer because it's about time you move your collection out of that free bag you got when you were 13!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan uses this and raves about it! Here's what she has to say:
"This nifty little organizer looks beautiful, can fit ALL of my everyday makeup, and (drumroll please) it keeps clutter at bay in my bathroom — which is extremely tiny. I can fit so 👏 damn 👏 much 👏 inside of this four-drawered thing. Here are all the products that I currently have in there: 32 lipsticks, six blushes and bronzers, two large highlighter sticks, one foundation bottle, three concealers, two contouring sticks, two rollerball perfumes, two primers, and the bottom drawer contains so many lip pencils, eyeliners, and eyeshadow sticks that I didn't even bother counting. But the real winner winner chicken dinner here? I have easy access to all the makeup I use every single day and can see all of it at once. I don't have to dig around the bottomless pit that is one of my many, many makeup bags anymore — I just have to open and close a drawer."
And if you need more convincing, check out her full Ikee Design makeup organizer review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $16.15+ (available in two colors).
11. Drawer organizers — some with specific storage cells — to get your sock and undie drawer looking fresh. Bonus points if you purge this drawer of all your old, holey stuff before you put everything away again.
Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.47 (available in seven colors).
12. A shirt folder that, if you work in retail, may be your store enemy. But if you're in the comfort of your own home and treating yourself to a neat, organized drawer, is the key to laundry day bliss (and some saved space).
Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box and wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
13. A hanging cabinet door organizer to keep cutting boards, plastic wrap, and plastic bags out of the way. That one weird skinny cabinet was just NOT working for you.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $15.87+ (also available as a two-pack).
14. A transparent nail polish organizing case because nail art Instagram is A Thing, but maybe nail polish storage Instagram should be, too?
Promising review: "There are PERFECT for organizing and storing your nail polishes and tools. You can organize them by color, brand, season, however you want! The polishes take up less space and you can clearly see them and choose what you want for your next mani. Also, you can store them upright just like salons do. They're perfect!" —Arielle Mansion
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (also available in three colors and in a two-pack).
15. A sweet macrame fruit hammock to free up some precious kitchen counter space while also giving your produce a cute little place to chill. Aw, it's like they're on vacation!
Knapp's Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "Absolutely love my fruit and veggie hanging basket! I have a small kitchen and this saves so much counter top space! I love it! Very easy install too!" —Sarah Zwickl
Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
16. A CovoBox that's an absolutely genius invention — it covers your techy boxes and cords with book covers in order to hide unsightly necessities and add a bookish piece of decor in one fell swoop.
And! You can customize this to fit your exact needs by choosing the size and color theme.
Covogoods was founded by Camille, who wanted to decorate a room with pieces that would add texture and interest to the space, provide additional storage and organization, *and* hide ugly things like electronics and cords. The Utah-based home decor small biz now offers decorative books by color, hidden storage book boxes, blank decorative books, secret door books, cut book spines, faux book panels, electronics hiders, and fairy book houses — just to name a few!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 14 colors or a custom color option and in lengths 3–29 inches).
17. A hanger stacker to keep your closet or bedroom floor from looking like a game of pick up sticks. Your room deserves this level of before and after after all the mess you've subjected it to.
This simple structure arranges them in a system so you can easily grab one and hang without the headache.
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.