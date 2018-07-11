 back to top
The Definitive And Comprehensive List Of "Football's Coming Home" Memes

"But I know they can play, 'cause I remember..."

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The Matrix one.

What if I told you it's coming home?
Puppy @puppyvybes

What if I told you it's coming home?

2. The Friends one.

One for you David @Baddiel
John O'Farrell @mrjohnofarrell

One for you David @Baddiel

3. The Trump one.

Back of the net
Think Defence @thinkdefence

Back of the net

4. The Kate Bush one.

heathcliff, it’s me, the football, i’ve come home
ye olde bisexual @officiaIwinemom

heathcliff, it's me, the football, i've come home

5. The Shawshank Redemption one.

Best I’ve seen by far 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Tom Sharp🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Sharpieee22

Best I've seen by far 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6. This slightly sinister Cockney dog posted by Lee Dixon.

😘
Lee Dixon @LeeDixon2

😘

7. The Dunkirk one.

MADE A MEME BECAUSE #ITSCOMINGHOME
Teddy Souter @deedtryouts

MADE A MEME BECAUSE #ITSCOMINGHOME

8. The Wolf of Wall Street one.

No idea who created this funner. 👏🏻, whoever you are.
Nick Judd @NickJudd78

No idea who created this funner. 👏🏻, whoever you are.

9. The Putin one.

Best one yet .....👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
BearOrAntelope @megamk35

Best one yet .....👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

10. The Alan Partridge one.

#ItsComingHome memes #itscominghome Partridge
Tom Boucher @t_bouch

#ItsComingHome memes #itscominghome Partridge

11. The Gareth-Southgate-as-Drake one.

Just hold on, it’s coming home 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
george c @ColeG_

Just hold on, it's coming home 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

12. The Wizard of Oz one.

It’s coming home! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #threelions #EnglandvSweden #WorldCup18 #meme #itscominghome
Chris Gillen @chris_gillen

It's coming home! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #threelions #EnglandvSweden #WorldCup18 #meme #itscominghome

13. The Hugh Grant in Love Actually one.

Here's the Love Actually / #ItsComingHome meme you didn't know you needed in your life #ENG #WorldCup Starring @HackedOffHugh with a little @jowhiley cameo https://t.co/pNz37tXkyx
James Dixon @Sportobiography

Here's the Love Actually / #ItsComingHome meme you didn't know you needed in your life #ENG #WorldCup Starring @HackedOffHugh with a little @jowhiley cameo https://t.co/pNz37tXkyx

14. The Casablanca one.

Richard Sambrook @sambrook

15. The one where Eminem does the John Barnes rap from "World in Motion".

I don’t know what genius came up with this - but it’s the equal of any #itscominghome meme. https://t.co/qCalRtIVcf
Jamie Bartlett @JamieJBartlett

I don't know what genius came up with this - but it's the equal of any #itscominghome meme. https://t.co/qCalRtIVcf

16. The one where Gareth Southgate buys a trophy cabinet.

Meme of the day! #itscominghome
Nicholas Corp @nicholas_corp

Meme of the day! #itscominghome

17. The Ocarina of Time one.

Hey listen! Even Link knows the score. #ItsComingHome.
GAME Telford @GAMETelford

Hey listen! Even Link knows the score. #ItsComingHome.

18. The What The Fluff challenge one.

Its coming home !
Disgusted in Devon @LisaCT68

Its coming home !

19. The Good Will Hunting one.

Surely the best one yet... #Itscominghome
Carly Adno @CarlyAdno226

Surely the best one yet... #Itscominghome

20. The Peppa Pig one.

I just had to #itscominghome
Ben Gareth Southgate Hadlington 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BenHadlington

I just had to #itscominghome

21. The Michael Jackson "Smooth Criminal" one.

I’ve watched many. But none as good as this 🕺#ItsComingHome
Daniel Mays @DanielMays9

I've watched many. But none as good as this 🕺#ItsComingHome

22. The Family Guy one.

'Oh have you not heard?' #ThreeLions #Eng #ItsComingHome
Marshall @Marshall89HD

'Oh have you not heard?' #ThreeLions #Eng #ItsComingHome

23. The Only Fools and Horses one.

This is possibly the best one yet. #WorldCup #itscominghome #ENG @Baddiel
Dale Johnson @DaleJohnsonESPN

This is possibly the best one yet. #WorldCup #itscominghome #ENG @Baddiel

24. The Planet of the Apes one.

😭
Peter Crouch @petercrouch

😭

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

