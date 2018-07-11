The Definitive And Comprehensive List Of "Football's Coming Home" Memes

1. The Matrix one.
2. The Friends one.
3. The Trump one.
4. The Kate Bush one.
5. The Shawshank Redemption one.
6. This slightly sinister Cockney dog posted by Lee Dixon.
7. The Dunkirk one.
8. The Wolf of Wall Street one.
9. The Putin one.
10. The Alan Partridge one.
11. The Gareth-Southgate-as-Drake one.
12. The Wizard of Oz one.
13. The Hugh Grant in Love Actually one.
14. The Casablanca one.
15. The one where Eminem does the John Barnes rap from "World in Motion".
16. The one where Gareth Southgate buys a trophy cabinet.
17. The Ocarina of Time one.
18. The What The Fluff challenge one.
19. The Good Will Hunting one.
20. The Peppa Pig one.
21. The Michael Jackson "Smooth Criminal" one.
22. The Family Guy one.
23. The Only Fools and Horses one.
24. The Planet of the Apes one.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.