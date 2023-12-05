Skip To Content
    11 Songs That Weren't Their MOST Popular When They Were First Released But Soared Later, And The Reasons Why Are Genuinely Fascinating

    It took 25 years for Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to go to No. 1.

    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's official: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee has gone to No. 1...65 years after it was released.

    Close-up of Brenda smiling in a flowing dress at a media event
    Terry Wyatt / NBC via Getty Images

    On Monday, Billboard announced the Hot 100 (dated Dec. 9), and Brenda's 1958 holiday classic was rockin' atop the list. She was joined by several other seasonal favorites in the Top 10, including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Bobby Helms's "Jingle Bell Rock." You can check out the full list below:

    "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" joins an impressive list of songs that reached their greatest success, at least on the charts, well after their initial release.

    Close-up of a young Brenda smiling in front of a Christmas tree and holding a wrapped gift
    GAB Archive/Redferns / Getty Images

    In fact, some of these late-blooming hits have become signature tracks by some of the biggest singers. So here are 11 songs, including "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," that soared later than you might think:

    1. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

    Brenda singing into a microphone
    Brenda Lee / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Initial release: 1958. Went to No. 1: 2023.

    Brenda Lee/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: Though the song has long been a holiday hit, Brenda released a music video and promoted the song this year in honor of its 65th anniversary.

    2. "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

    Close-up of Taylor at a media event in a colorful print jacket
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    Initial release: 2019. Went to No. 1: 2023.

    Taylor Swift / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: Taylor released the track as a single for the first time in June while on her Eras Tour, where she performed the song. "We just wanted to say thank you so much for making 'Cruel Summer' a Hot 100 No. 1, and it's not even the summer anymore. It's deep fall. I'm wearing a sweater. We love you guys," Taylor said in an Instagram video with Jack Antonoff, who cowrote and coproduced the song. 

    3. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush

    Kate singing into a microphone and wearing a loose coat
    ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

    Initial release: 1985. Went to No. 3: 2022.

    youtube.com / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: The song had a major appearance in Season 4 of Stranger Things. "It’s been a crazy roller coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!" Kate wrote on her website at the end of 2022. "Again, thank you so much to everyone who supported the track and made it a hit."

    4. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

    The four band members at a media event
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

    Initial release: 2020. Went to No. 1: 2022.

    UMG (on behalf of Polydor Records) / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: "Heat Waves" was more of a sleeper hit, having first been released during the coronavirus pandemic before a long climb to the top of the charts, thanks in part to going viral on TikTok. "woke up on the tour bus this morning to ed [Irwin-Singer] in his little underpants running up and down shouting that heat waves is the Billboard Hot 100 #1 record. Absolutely can’t believe it. I’ve said it before, and will say it again, but i am incredibly thankful to everyone who supported us and believed in this song and this album," the band wrote on Instagram in 2022 after the song went to No. 1.

    5. "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives

    An older man with a receding hairline, large goatee, and mustache playing guitar
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    Initial release: 1964. Went to No. 4: 2020.

    Close-up of a smiling older man wearing a Western-style hat
    Keystone / Getty Images

    Why it had a resurgence: "A Holly Jolly Christmas" is another holiday classic that has seen its chart success only grow in the decades following its release, just like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Speaking of...

    6. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

    Mariah onstage in a sparkly long-sleeved bodysuit, tights, and high-heeled platform sandals performing
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for MC

    Initial release: 1994. Went to No. 1: 2019.

    SME (on behalf of Columbia) / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: Since its release in 1994, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has maintained a presence during the annual holiday season and is arguably the premier example of a holiday hit that can't stop soaring. "Never have I ever dreamt this would become my 19th #1 song. I'm so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans ❤️ thank you for 'making my wish come true' early! 🙏🎄🎁," Mariah wrote on Instagram in 2019 after the song went to No. 1.

    7. "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

    Lizzo in a sleeveless, beaded dress
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    Initial release: 2017. Went to No. 1: 2019.

    WMG (on behalf of Atlantic Records) / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: Lizzo's career was taking off in 2019, with "Truth Hurts" having a notable appearance in the film Someone Great, even though the song came out two years prior. "WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE," she tweeted after the song went to No. 1 in 2019.

    8. "Lights" by Ellie Goulding

    Close-up of Ellie at a media event in an oversize suit jacket
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    Initial release: 2010. Went to No. 2: 2012.

    Ellie Goulding / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: "Lights" is another example of an extended sleeper hit. The track first appeared on Ellie's debut album of the same name in 2010 but found its biggest charting success in the US in 2012...just as Ellie was gearing up to release her second album, Halcyon, which dropped later that year. “To have a hit song in the US is extremely difficult for a British artist,” she told Billboard in 2012 about the success of "Lights." “I think it’s kind of a triumph. I have to feel that in a positive way. I’m just hoping that it will kind of die down a bit so I can introduce my next song, my next adventure.”

    9. "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by the Proclaimers

    The band performing onstage
    Margaret C. Norton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    Initial release: 1988. Went to No. 3: 1993.

    Parlophone Records Ltd., a Warner Music Group Company / YouTube

    Why it had a resurgence: The song was notably featured in the 1993 movie Benny & Joon. "When the song came out in America in 1989, we did okay on the college charts, but there was no action on the main chart,” band member Charlie Reid told Entertainment Weekly in 1993 before the song went to No. 3 later that year. He said of the song's appearance on the soundtrack, which hadn't come out yet, "Hopefully when that comes out, people will remember us.”

    10. "Red Red Wine" by UB40 (a Cover of Neil Diamond's 1967 Song)

    UB40 members sitting together on haystacks and holding wine glasses
    PA Images via Getty Images

    Initial release: 1983. Went to No. 1: 1988.

    UB40 / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Why it had a resurgence: In 2018, Billboard credited the group's 1988 performance on a TV special for Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday, along with an Arizona DJ playing the song on a nationally syndicated radio show, with the song's success, although it was released in 1983. “It’s just one of life’s mysteries,” the late band member Terence "Astro" Wilson told Billboard in 2018. “If that DJ hadn’t chosen to include it in his playlist, we might not even be having this discussion. You can never know when you’re going to have a number one. It’s the public who decides what’s a hit. No matter how clever it’s written on paper, if the public don’t buy it, it’s a flop.”

    11. "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong

    Close-up of Louis playing a trumpet
    David Redfern / Redferns / Getty Images

    Initial release: 1967. Went to No. 32: 1988.

    Louis holding a trumpet and smiling
    David Redfern / Redferns / Getty Images

    Why it had a resurgence: As Esquire notes, the song was featured in the 1987 movie Good Morning Vietnam.