Why it had a resurgence: In 2018, Billboard credited the group's 1988 performance on a TV special for Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday, along with an Arizona DJ playing the song on a nationally syndicated radio show, with the song's success, although it was released in 1983. “It’s just one of life’s mysteries,” the late band member Terence "Astro" Wilson told Billboard in 2018. “If that DJ hadn’t chosen to include it in his playlist, we might not even be having this discussion. You can never know when you’re going to have a number one. It’s the public who decides what’s a hit. No matter how clever it’s written on paper, if the public don’t buy it, it’s a flop.”