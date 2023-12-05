Why it had a resurgence: The song had a major appearance in Season 4 of Stranger Things. "It’s been a crazy roller coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!" Kate wrote on her website at the end of 2022. "Again, thank you so much to everyone who supported the track and made it a hit."