    Zendaya Actually Bought Her Second 2024 Met Gala Dress, And The Reason Why Is Super Sweet

    Zendaya and Law Roach's partnership has always been incredible, but what they did at the 2024 Met Gala was — simply put — stunning.

    The 2024 Met Gala took place this week, which means the celebrities were out in full force to celebrate fashion's biggest night. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time" and is based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    There were so many incredible outfits that night, like Tyla's dress made out of sand, Colman Domingo's tribute to Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, and more.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    However, the star of the night — and the most highly anticipated attendee — was co-chair Zendaya, who stunned in a total of four outfits throughout the evening, with two being worn on the red carpet.

    Zendaya in a blue-themed elaborate costume with a hat and veil; makeup includes red eyeshadow
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    First up, she wore a blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, with a headpiece by Stephen Jones for Margiela.

    Zendaya in a sculptural blue gown with green accents on a staircase at a gala event, photographers in the background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    Vogue deemed the dress completely on theme with the Garden of Time dress code, which "encouraged guests to slip into thematic fashions that paid tribute to the natural world." The publication said the dress was "reminiscent of the ocean."

    Then, Zendaya surprised everyone by walking the carpet again, this time in a vintage Givenchy couture gown from their spring 1996 collection, with a flower bouquet headpiece by Philip Treacy from Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection.

    Zendaya in elaborate black gown with large floral headpiece on a staircase at an event
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    And now, stylist Law Roach is breaking down exactly how he and Zendaya pulled off both exquisite looks for the 2024 Met Gala.

    Zendaya, Law Roach, and Darnell Appling posing at an event, center figure in a long black gown and floral headpiece, flanked by two others in white suits
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Speaking about the first dress in an interview with Extra, Law said John Galliano was on vacation when the request came in to design Zendaya's Met Gala look. "I couldn't really get in contact with him, so I called, you know, just one of my closest friends, Anna Wintour. And she gave John a call."

    Zendaya with avant-garde makeup and embellished headpiece at a themed event
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    The Friday before the Met Gala, Law said he still hadn't seen the dress, and Zendaya's first fitting was on Saturday — yes, only two days before the event.

    Zendaya in elaborate blue ruffled gown with black feathered headpiece at event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Speaking about the tight turnaround, Law said, "When you're working with someone who is so talented and such a genius, and such a master, you kind of can go into situations and be confident that it'll be perfect."

    As for the second Met Gala look, Law explained to Extra that he found the dress at LILY et Cie, a vintage clothing store in Beverly Hills. "It was such an incredible experience to go," he added. "They're such historians."

    Zendaya in a dramatic off-the-shoulder black gown with an oversized floral headpiece, posing on steps
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Then, Law revealed that after he took Zendaya to see the dress and she fell in love with it, she actually bought it. "Oh, we buy," Law said after the interviewer was shocked that Zendaya purchased the Givenchy dress.

    Zendaya in elaborate floral headpiece and black gown at event, photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    Law went on to explain that for them, it's not uncommon to do that, and when they can, he and Zendaya buy some of the clothing in order to support those small clothing stores, artists, and more.

    Zendaya and Law Roach on the green carpet, one in a black gown with floral headpiece, the other in a white suit with ruffles
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "How we look at it is we are really supporting small businesses," Law began. "I think it's unfair to borrow things from people who use those clothes as their livelihood."

    Zendaya in a dramatic black outfit with a large floral hat at an event
    Bauzen / GC Images / Getty Images

    As soon as Law's interview with Extra hit X, formerly Twitter, people began praising Law and Zendaya's commitment to fashion and artists, and emphasized how amazing it is that they purchased this dress:

    You can watch the full interview with Law Roach on Extra below:

