Zendaya Actually Bought Her Second 2024 Met Gala Dress, And The Reason Why Is Super Sweet

The 2024 Met Gala took place this week, which means the celebrities were out in full force to celebrate fashion's biggest night. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time" and is based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
There were so many incredible outfits that night, like Tyla's dress made out of sand, Colman Domingo's tribute to Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, and more.
However, the star of the night — and the most highly anticipated attendee — was co-chair Zendaya, who stunned in a total of four outfits throughout the evening, with two being worn on the red carpet.
First up, she wore a blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, with a headpiece by Stephen Jones for Margiela.
Then, Zendaya surprised everyone by walking the carpet again, this time in a vintage Givenchy couture gown from their spring 1996 collection, with a flower bouquet headpiece by Philip Treacy from Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection.
Speaking about the first dress in an interview with Extra, Law said John Galliano was on vacation when the request came in to design Zendaya's Met Gala look. "I couldn't really get in contact with him, so I called, you know, just one of my closest friends, Anna Wintour. And she gave John a call."
The Friday before the Met Gala, Law said he still hadn't seen the dress, and Zendaya's first fitting was on Saturday — yes, only two days before the event.
As for the second Met Gala look, Law explained to Extra that he found the dress at LILY et Cie, a vintage clothing store in Beverly Hills. "It was such an incredible experience to go," he added. "They're such historians."
Then, Law revealed that after he took Zendaya to see the dress and she fell in love with it, she actually bought it. "Oh, we buy," Law said after the interviewer was shocked that Zendaya purchased the Givenchy dress.
Law went on to explain that for them, it's not uncommon to do that, and when they can, he and Zendaya buy some of the clothing in order to support those small clothing stores, artists, and more.
"How we look at it is we are really supporting small businesses," Law began. "I think it's unfair to borrow things from people who use those clothes as their livelihood."
As soon as Law's interview with Extra hit X, formerly Twitter, people began praising Law and Zendaya's commitment to fashion and artists, and emphasized how amazing it is that they purchased this dress:
You can watch the full interview with Law Roach on Extra below:
What did you think of Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks? Tell us in the comments below!
