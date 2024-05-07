Hot Topic
If there's one thing Colman Domingo's going to do, it's turn heads on the red carpet — and let's just say he broke a few necks at this year's Met Gala for all the right reasons!
This marked Colman's first time attending one of the biggest nights in fashion, and he made a lasting impression walking the carpet in a custom look by Willy Chavarria.
Colman was looking for something "romantic" and wanted to continue his theme of royalty on the red carpet, which fans got to see throughout awards season.
Colman wore a suit featuring a white tailored jacket with structured shoulders and a dramatic, flowing cape that touched the floor.
To add to "The Garden of Time" dress code, Colman styled the jacket with an oversized black corsage. As an accessory, he carried around a bouquet of flowers.
He paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg black pants and Christian Louboutin shoes.
While explaining his outfit, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed it was a way to honor the late Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, who once served as the editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, as well as Vogue's red carpet correspondent for the Met Gala.
"They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman said. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."
For the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala, Chadwick wore a much-talked-about Versace ensemble with a matching cape.
André, however, was known for wearing elaborate capes and suit jackets throughout the years.
"I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well," Colman added.
Learning this made me fall in love with the Rustin star's ensemble even more. There were so many details to take in, including his David Yurman jewelry.
How do you think Colman did for his Met Gala debut? Tell us about it in the comments below!
