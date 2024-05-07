    Colman Domingo Made His Met Gala Debut By Paying Homage To Chadwick Boseman And André Leon Talley — It's All In The Details

    All hail the king of carpets.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If there's one thing Colman Domingo's going to do, it's turn heads on the red carpet — and let's just say he broke a few necks at this year's Met Gala for all the right reasons!

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    This marked Colman's first time attending one of the biggest nights in fashion, and he made a lasting impression walking the carpet in a custom look by Willy Chavarria.

    Colman Domingo at the Met Gala
    Gotham / Getty Images

    Colman was looking for something "romantic" and wanted to continue his theme of royalty on the red carpet, which fans got to see throughout awards season.

    Side-by-side of Colman&#x27;s red carpet looks
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Colman wore a suit featuring a white tailored jacket with structured shoulders and a dramatic, flowing cape that touched the floor.

    Colman Domingo at the Met Gala
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    To add to "The Garden of Time" dress code, Colman styled the jacket with an oversized black corsage. As an accessory, he carried around a bouquet of flowers.

    Colman Domingo in a white suit with a black bow at an event
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    He paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg black pants and Christian Louboutin shoes.

    Billy Porter in a unique white jacket and black trousers, posing indoors
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    While explaining his outfit, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed it was a way to honor the late Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, who once served as the editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, as well as Vogue's red carpet correspondent for the Met Gala.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    "They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman said. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."

    Chadwick Boseman in a white jacket with ornate gold crosses and tassels at a formal event
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    For the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala, Chadwick wore a much-talked-about Versace ensemble with a matching cape.

    Chadwick Boseman at the Met Gala
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    André, however, was known for wearing elaborate capes and suit jackets throughout the years.

    Three separate photos of André Leon Talley at different events, showcasing his unique fashion choices
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Rose Hartman / Getty Images

    "I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well," Colman added.

    Colman Domingo exiting a hotel
    Kristina Bumphrey / WWD via Getty Images

    Learning this made me fall in love with the Rustin star's ensemble even more. There were so many details to take in, including his David Yurman jewelry.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s adorned hand against a white suit, with rings and a luxury watch
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "I love the detail — what Willy’s done with the draping," Colman told WWD. "There’s a beautiful classic strong men’s tailoring, and it’s a little exaggerated, which is what I love. The trousers are a bit exaggerated, and the jacket fit is a bit exaggerated. It leans into costume, but it’s truly fashion."

    How do you think Colman did for his Met Gala debut? Tell us about it in the comments below!

