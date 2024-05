Here's What The 2024 Met Gala Theme Is And Why It's Maybe Related To Kim Kardashian

The exhibit has little to do with fairytales. It centers around 50 items from the Met's permanent collection that are too fragile to ever be worn again (the titular "Sleeping Beauties"). It was inspired by an 1877 silk satin ballgown from Charles Frederick Worth and will be structured in three zones of "Land, Sea, and Sky." Given the fragile nature of the items displayed, technology like AI and CGI will be used to showcase the garments.