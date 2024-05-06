    Zendaya Wore TWO Incredible Met Gala Looks That You Need To See To Believe

    Law Roach, the stylist that you are!!!

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Rihanna is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala, but Zendaya is definitely the princess. Alongside her fashion fairy godparent (aka stylist), Law Roach, she graced the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in not one, but TWO incredible looks.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Her first gorgeous gown is custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

    Zendaya in an elegant dress with ruffled layers and unique shoulder design on the red carpet. Photographers in background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Here's the side:

    Zendaya in an elaborate gown with ruffles poses in front of photographers
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Here's the other side:

    Zendaya in avant-garde  dress with ruffled layers and horn-like headpiece poses on event carpet, photographers in background
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    And here's the back:

    Zendaya in a layered gown posing on steps at an event with photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Zendaya at an event wearing an extravagant tiered gown with a large feathered headpiece
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a better look at her interesting makeup and jewelry:

    Zendaya with thin browns and bold makeup
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    And, of course, a moment for that glorious headpiece:

    Zendaya in a tall feathered headpiece
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Later in the night, Zendaya returned to the carpet in this incredible, incredible gown.

    Zendaya in an extravagant gown with a long train, posing on a staircase at a high-profile event
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here's a closer look:

    Zendaya with an extravagant floral headpiece and ruffled black at a formal event
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    There's a bouquet of roses on her head!

    Zendaya with bouquet on her headpiece
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a closer look:

    Zendaya with elaborate flower-adorned headpiece
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here's the back of it:

    Zendaya at event wearing an elaborate hat and ruffled off-shoulder dress. Photographers in the background
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Earlier this week, Law told the New York Times, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

    Law and Zendaya posing together on the red carpet
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    What do you think of Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks? Which do you prefer? LMK in the comments!

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
