Her first gorgeous gown is custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
Here's the side:
Here's the other side:
And here's the back:
Here's a better look at her interesting makeup and jewelry:
And, of course, a moment for that glorious headpiece:
Later in the night, Zendaya returned to the carpet in this incredible, incredible gown.
Here's a closer look:
There's a bouquet of roses on her head!
Here's a closer look:
Here's the back of it:
Earlier this week, Law told the New York Times, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."
What do you think of Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks? Which do you prefer? LMK in the comments!
