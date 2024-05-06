    Tyla Literally Wore Sand To The 2024 Met Gala, And It's Incredible

    The detail here is absurd.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    With a Met Gala dress code of "The Garden of Time," we've had plenty of looks that could best be described as, "Florals? Groundbreaking."

    Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer, beaded gown with photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Then there have been the folks who went as the "time" part of the theme, slapping a clock onto something.

    Ben Simmons in a plaid-patterned, embellished jacket with clock face clutch on red carpet
    Getty Images

    Yet, I'd humbly argue that the best look of the night is from none other than South African singer Tyla.

    Tyla in a textured gown with a fluid silhouette standing on a carpeted area, surrounded by attendees
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    Making her Met Gala debut, Tyla's Balmain look is a creative take on "time" — specifically, the sand from an hourglass.

    Tyla in a sand-toned, sculptural gown holding an hourglass
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Literally, the dress is made out of three types of sand molded to Tyla's body. Speaking on Vogue's livestream, creative director Olivier Rousteing said he was moved to play on the night's theme of "fleeting beauty" by creating a dress that could only be worn once.

    Tyla posing on the Met Gala steps showing her gown&#x27;s long train
    John Shearer / WireImage

    “We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect,” Tyla told Vogue. “The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met!”

    John Shearer / WireImage

    What's more, the dress was so ornate that Tyla had to be lifted up the stairs.

    Tyla is lifted up the stairs at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XYpkS41WMG

    — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Variety

    You cannot say she did not commit!!!

    Tyla in an elegant backless gown with a flowing train being lifted by a man as two others carry her train
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    The craftsmanship! Will it be topped? We'll just have to see.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions