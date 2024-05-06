Tyla Literally Wore Sand To The 2024 Met Gala, And It's Incredible

Hot Topic
With a Met Gala dress code of "The Garden of Time," we've had plenty of looks that could best be described as, "Florals? Groundbreaking."
Then there have been the folks who went as the "time" part of the theme, slapping a clock onto something.
Yet, I'd humbly argue that the best look of the night is from none other than South African singer Tyla.
Making her Met Gala debut, Tyla's Balmain look is a creative take on "time" — specifically, the sand from an hourglass.
Literally, the dress is made out of three types of sand molded to Tyla's body. Speaking on Vogue's livestream, creative director Olivier Rousteing said he was moved to play on the night's theme of "fleeting beauty" by creating a dress that could only be worn once.
“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect,” Tyla told Vogue. “The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met!”
You cannot say she did not commit!!!
The craftsmanship! Will it be topped? We'll just have to see.
