    19 Perfect (And Hilarious) Tweets About Zendaya At The 2024 Met Gala Because Everyone Is Obsessed

    Zendaya and Law Roach's partnership continues to be simply stunning as Zendaya remains the reigning queen of the Met Gala.

    Last night, the 2024 Met Gala took place, and the celebs were out in full force to celebrate fashion's biggest night. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time" and is based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    There were so many incredible outfits last night, like Tyla's dress made out of sand, Colman Domingo's tribute to Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, and more.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    However, the star of the night — and the most highly anticipated attendee — was co-chair Zendaya. Leading up to the event, fans were eager to see what her and stylist Law Roach would put together, and it did not disappoint.

    Zendaya in elaborate blue outfit with mesh headpiece at the 2024 Met Gala
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    She wore a total of four outfits throughout the evening, with two on display for the red carpet. First up, she wore a blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, with a headpiece by Stephen Jones for Margiela, according to Vogue.

    Zendaya in an elaborate blue tiered gown with shoulder embellishments on Met Gala steps
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images
    Vogue deemed the dress completely on theme with the Garden of Time dress code, which "encouraged guests to slip into thematic fashions that paid tribute to the natural world." The publication said the dress was "reminiscent of the ocean."

    Zendaya with dramatic makeup and a veiled headpiece touches her face lightly
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Then, Zendaya surprised everyone by coming back out on the carpet with a never-before-worn vintage Givenchy couture from its spring 1996 collection, according to Vogue.

    Zendaya in a dramatic black gown with a train, posing on stairs at the 2024 Met Gala, surrounded by photographers
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    The ensemble was completed with a flower bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection by Philip Treacy.

    Zendaya in elaborate floral hat and off-shoulder black dress
    Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

    Overall, each outfit was stunning, Zendaya's poses were incredible, and she simply won the evening. So much so that even today people are still praising her incredible outfits and just sheer commitment to what the Met Gala is all about.

    Zendaya in an elaborate black gown with an oversized floral headpiece at the 2024 Met Gala
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    So, below are some of the best tweets about Zendaya and Law Roach's collaboration at the 2024 Met Gala:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    The House of Zendaya pic.twitter.com/Sa6U8iBXwu

    — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 7, 2024
    Arturo Holmes / MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @jacquemusx

    2.

    any time zendaya wears something it's such an aggressive reminder that fashion is ART i can't believe the met gala exists specifically for her and law to remind the world of that every year https://t.co/mEQpG3RtWz

    — kimani🥂 (@onthattightrope) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @onthattightrope

    3.

    Cinna and Effie Trinket have arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dZcxjYqniN

    — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) May 6, 2024
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @sleep2dream

    4.

    the differences in poses and vibes with each look, she is a woman who is very precise with her crazy and that’s why we eat it up every time!!!! https://t.co/B9BnRLwOhF

    — kiki (@GRANDAYAS) May 7, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Dia Dipasupil / John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @GRANDAYAS

    5.

    Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @colormejorge

    6.

    this is so funny bc she saw the girls weren’t serving and got back in the line 😭 https://t.co/vT07ccjzpn

    — alex (@userctrI) May 7, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @userctrI

    7.

    Law said “the girls aren’t doing it this year, you want to devour the carpet one more time Z?” #MetGala

    pic.twitter.com/3z5ECrcYFw

    — Victor (@thevictorortizz) May 7, 2024
    Entertainment Tonight / Via Twitter: @thevictorortizz

    8.

    it's the way you can tell who didn't read the group chat https://t.co/xJzJIQsXxb

    — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 6, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / John Shearer / WireImage / Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe

    9.

    MY B!TCH POSES NASTYYYYYY #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OoGnS7x5D8

    — dylan ∞ ☼ (@dylanisunique) May 6, 2024
    Kevin Mazur / MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @dylanisunique

    10.

    no…..she was literally on theme…. down to the colors of the carpet.. 10s all across the board. THIS IS A SICKENING PHOTO pic.twitter.com/CcdEhn6Xr3

    — #1 tashiart apologist (@ARMINSDAYA) May 6, 2024
    Kevin Mazur / MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @ARMINSDAYA

    11.

    they’re giving zendaya the spotlight it’s for feminism guys https://t.co/HxkXTG3dg7

    — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) May 6, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @MOULlNR0UGE

    12.

    his reaction to z’s outfit… why am i tearing up. pic.twitter.com/3fUbCKk3Cb

    — j*sh o'c*nnor propagandist (@SPLENDOR1999) May 6, 2024
    Variety / X / Via Twitter: @SPLENDOR1999

    13.

    he wakes up everyday and cannot believe this is his life https://t.co/7coDUcIOyZ

    — ✧༺༻∞ (@frenchmarlboro) May 7, 2024
    Tom Holland / Zendaya / Instagram / Mike Coppola / MG24 / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue / Via instagram.com

    14.

    when I read “styled by law roach” it should really be “gagged by law roach” because LOOK AT THESE 2!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cSf6yoplVf

    — HUNA (@just1huna) May 7, 2024
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images / E! / Vogue / Via Twitter: @just1huna

    15.

    LAW ROACH DONT YOU EVER RETIRE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6hY8BcVdE2

    — ju⩜n (@jvanmaraj2) May 7, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @jvanmaraj2

    16.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / John Shearer / WireImage / Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ATR3lDES

    17.

    This is such a beautiful shot pic.twitter.com/UQQHbLDEY5

    — faith🕊 (@EUPHORICFENTY) May 7, 2024
    THeo Wargo / GA / The Hollywood Reporter / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @EUPHORICFENTY

    18.

    Zendaya is that girl who does the entire group project and absolutely nails it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/syFUeEFRpf

    — Meredith (@Mere_Constant) May 7, 2024
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Via Twitter: @Mere_Constant

    19.

    Law Roach really only in competition with himself #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WMJQBsSSYZ

    — Ace🇳🇬 (@Ace_2o) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / E! / Via Twitter: @Ace_2o

    What did you think of Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks? Tell us in the comments below!

