19 Perfect (And Hilarious) Tweets About Zendaya At The 2024 Met Gala Because Everyone Is Obsessed

Last night, the 2024 Met Gala took place, and the celebs were out in full force to celebrate fashion's biggest night. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time" and is based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
There were so many incredible outfits last night, like Tyla's dress made out of sand, Colman Domingo's tribute to Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley, and more.
She wore a total of four outfits throughout the evening, with two on display for the red carpet. First up, she wore a blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, with a headpiece by Stephen Jones for Margiela, according to Vogue.
Vogue deemed the dress completely on theme with the Garden of Time dress code, which "encouraged guests to slip into thematic fashions that paid tribute to the natural world." The publication said the dress was "reminiscent of the ocean."
Then, Zendaya surprised everyone by coming back out on the carpet with a never-before-worn vintage Givenchy couture from its spring 1996 collection, according to Vogue.
The ensemble was completed with a flower bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection by Philip Treacy.
Overall, each outfit was stunning, Zendaya's poses were incredible, and she simply won the evening. So much so that even today people are still praising her incredible outfits and just sheer commitment to what the Met Gala is all about.
So, below are some of the best tweets about Zendaya and Law Roach's collaboration at the 2024 Met Gala:
What did you think of Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks? Tell us in the comments below!
