31 Of The Saddest And Most Shocking TV Character Deaths From 2023

Honestly, I'm still not over [spoilers] death in literally Episode 3 of the final season of Succession.

Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed Staff

This year was filled with incredible TV shows. From new shows to returning favorites, there was something for everyone in 2023. A lot of these big shows also included TV character deaths that were either shocking, sad, or both. So, here are 31 we are still thinking about:

🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for some of this year's biggest shows, like Succession, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Secret Invasion, Gen V, Barry, and more! 🚨

This post also contains mentions of suicide.

1. First, on Succession, when Logan shockingly died while on a plane, and Kendall, Shiv, and Roman found out while attending Connor's wedding.

Kendall, Shiv, and Roman reacting to hearing over the phone from Tom that their father is deathly ill on the plane
HBO

2. On All American, when Billy went back to save Jabari after their bus crashed while the team was heading back from a scouting combine.

Jabari turning around to go back, and Jordan saying his dad is gone
The CW

3. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, when Gabriel, Carlos's dad, was suddenly shot and killed only a few days before Carlos and TK's wedding.

Gabriel saying &quot;Do I need any alterations before the wedding? &#x27;Cause I don&#x27;t wanna outshine the boys on their special day&quot; before being shot
Fox

4. On The Great, when Catherine failed to convince Peter to turn around and come home, and he fell to his death through an ice-covered lake.

Peter saying &quot;I love you, my whole fսcking heart and all my body and whatever ineffable spirit animates me, everything&quot; and falling through the ice
Hulu

5. On Lessons in Chemistry, when Calvin suddenly died after being hit by a bus, just when he and Elizabeth's lives together were getting started and before Elizabeth found out she was pregnant.

Screenshots from &quot;Lessons in Chemistry&quot;
Apple TV+

6. On Our Flag Means Death, when the crew was racing back to the Revenge, but Izzy was shot and ended up dying as Ed/Blackbeard held him on the deck of the ship.

Screenshots from &quot;Our Flag Means Death&quot;
Max

7. On A Million Little Things, when Gary's cancer progressed and he sadly died after asking Eddie and Rome to get him the drugs needed so he could die peacefully.

Screenshots from &quot;A Million Little Things&quot;
ABC

8. On Chicago Fire, when Mouch suddenly flatlined after being hit by shrapnel, and the season ended with Mouch bleeding out and us not knowing whether he will survive.

Christopher talking to Mouch at his bedside when he suddenly flatlines, and then yelling for a doctor
NBC

9. On Sex Education, when Maeve returned from studying abroad in the US after finding out her mother died.

Screenshots from &quot;Sex Education&quot;
Netflix

10. On Gen V, when Luke shockingly used his powers to kill himself after finding out about Brink's involvement with The Woods.

Screenshots from &quot;Gen V&quot;
Prime Video

11. And on Gen V, when Cate killed Shetty after she forced her to reveal everything about The Woods and why it was created.

Screenshots from &quot;Gen V&quot;
Prime Video

12. On The Summer I Turned Pretty, when Season 2 began with Belly revealing that Susannah had died between last summer and the present day.

Belly seen in class and then saying, &quot;I wasn&#x27;t in Cousins. Conrad and I weren&#x27;t together, and Susannah was dead. Nothing would ever be the same again&quot;
Prime Video

13. On The Last of Us, when Sarah was shot and killed while she and Joel were trying to escape at the very beginning of the outbreak.

Joel carrying Sarah and then telling her, &quot;Come on, baby girl, you&#x27;re okay, I know, I know,&quot; over and over again after she&#x27;s shot
HBO

14. On The Last of Us, when Tess was bitten by an infected while she and Joel sneaked Ellie out of the Boston quarantine zone, and then she sacrificed herself so Joel and Ellie could escape.

Tess saying &quot;I&#x27;m stayin&#x27;; I mean, our luck had to run out sooner or later&quot; and then facing an infected
HBO

15. On The Last of Us, when Frank, after living a long and full life alongside Bill, decided to die as he was getting sicker and sicker.

Frank saying to Bill, &quot;Well, I&#x27;m not gonna give you the &#x27;every day was a wonderful gift from God&#x27; speech — I&#x27;ve had a lot of bad days; I&#x27;ve had bad days with you, too, but I&#x27;ve had more good days with you than anyone else&quot;
HBO

16. And then, on The Last of Us, when Bill decided to die alongside Frank because he knew he didn't want to live a life without him.

Bill saying to Frank, &quot;This isn&#x27;t the tragic suicide at the end of the play; I&#x27;m old, I&#x27;m satisfied, and you were my purpose&quot;
HBO

17. On The Last of Us, when Sam was bitten while trying to escape Kathleen and a horde of infected in Kansas City. Then Henry shot Sam after he attacked Ellie, and then killed himself.

Ellie reading Sam&#x27;s message, &quot;If you turn into a monster, is it still you inside?&quot; and then Henry shooting Sam and asking &quot;What did I do?&quot;
HBO

18. On The Last of Us, when Riley and Ellie were bitten by an infected while exploring the abandoned mall, and Riley died, while Ellie found out she was immune.

Riley to Ellie, &quot;It ends this way for everyone sooner or later, right? Some of us just get there faster than others. But whether it&#x27;s two minutes or two days, I don&#x27;t want to give that up. We can just be all poetic and shit and lose our minds together&quot;
HBO

19. And on The Last of Us, when Anna was bitten by an infected mere minutes before giving birth to Ellie, and Marlene had to kill Anna after finding her.

Anna to Marlene: &quot;I want you to take her with you to Boston, find someone to bring her up, and make sure that she&#x27;s safe. I want you to give her this&quot;; when Marlene says she can&#x27;t, Anna says, &quot;You pick her up right now and then you kill me&quot;
HBO

20. On The Fall of the House of Usher, when Verna arrived at Perry's party, the sprinklers went off, and everyone was locked inside the building as acid poured down on them.

Screenshots from &quot;The Fall of the House of Usher&quot;
Netflix

21. Also, on The Fall of the House of Usher, arguably the most heartbreaking of the Usher family deaths was when Verna killed Lenore in the most peaceful way she could.

Screenshots from &quot;The Fall of the House of Usher&quot;
Netflix

22. On Poker Face, when Cliff shot and killed Natalie, and her murder led to Charlie investigating what really happened to her friend, thus setting Charlie's entire story in motion.

Screenshots from &quot;Poker Face&quot;
Peacock

23. On Secret Invasion, when Gravik disguised himself as Nick Fury and shot and killed Maria Hill. Then the real Fury found Maria as she was dying.

Fury holding Maria
Marvel / Disney+

24. On Only Murders in the Building, when Sazz, who was dressed like Charles, was shot and apparently killed in Charles's apartment at the very end of the season.

Screenshots from &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot;
Hulu

25. On Ginny & Georgia, when Georgia shockingly smothered Tom, Cynthia's husband, with a pillow, and unknown to her, Austin saw the whole thing.

Austin watching as Georgia sits by Tom&#x27;s hospital bed and says &quot;She&#x27;s strong. They&#x27;re gonna be okay. I&#x27;m gonna look out for them, I promise. Okay? It&#x27;s okay, it&#x27;s all gonna be okay, it&#x27;s all right&quot; and then smothers him
Netflix

26. On Yellowjackets, when adult Misty accidentally injected Natalie with a lethal dose of a sedative after Natalie jumped in front of Lisa.

Misty injects Natalie and Taissa asks, &quot;What do we do?&quot; Misty says &quot;Nothing, it&#x27;s too late!&quot;
Showtime

27. On Barry, the series ended with Tom finally convincing Barry to turn himself in, but Gene suddenly arrived and killed Barry.

Barry saying &quot;You should call the cops. I&#x27;m gonna turn myself in—&quot; and then Gene shoots him
HBO

28. On Shadow and Bone, when Alina stabbed and killed the Darkling after the duo fought, and Alina managed to destroy the Fold.

Alina says &quot;You can&#x27;t control them, can you? You can&#x27;t control any of it,&quot; and the Darkling says &quot;I thought I could control it all once. Find peace. And for a moment, I swear I did&quot;
Netflix

29. And on Shadow and Bone, when David sacrificed himself to save Genya from the Darkling's Nichevo'ya, aka his shadow creatures.

Genya says, &quot;David, what are you doing? No, no, David, David, please! Don&#x27;t do this! David! Open the door! David!&quot; And David says, &quot;Brave, and unbreakable, Genya Safin&quot;
Netflix

30. On Outer Banks, when Ward sacrificed himself to save Sarah after one of Singh's men threatened to shoot and kill her.

Ward takes the bullet for Sarah
Netflix

31. And finally, on You, when Joe tortured and killed the real Rhys, and we found out that Joe had been imagining the version of Rhys he was with all season. Meaning that Joe was actually the “Eat the Rich” Killer all along.

Rhys saying to Joe, &quot;Uh, well, you&#x27;ve been going crazy for quite a while&quot;
Netflix

We can't fit everyone into one post, so tell us in the comments below which other TV characters' deaths from 2023 were devastating or shocking!