31 Of The Saddest And Most Shocking TV Character Deaths From 2023

This year was filled with incredible TV shows . From new shows to returning favorites, there was something for everyone in 2023. A lot of these big shows also included TV character deaths that were either shocking, sad, or both. So, here are 31 we are still thinking about:

🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for some of this year's biggest shows, like Succession, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Secret Invasion, Gen V, Barry, and more! 🚨

This post also contains mentions of suicide.