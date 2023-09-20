  • Viral badge

17 Honestly Perfect And Genuinely Hilarious Posts About Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner Hanging Out Together

Someone said this is like that episode of Succession when all of Logan's exes were together, and I have to agree.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been reading up on celebrity news recently, then chances are you know all about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent divorce. After four years of marriage, Joe officially filed for divorce earlier this month, with the file claiming, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Closeup of Joe and Sophie on the red carpet
George Pimentel / Getty Images

The pair were married in 2019 and have two children together.

At the same time, rumors about Joe and Sophie's falling out kept hitting the internet, and they were so wild. They even started a new meme because of course they did.

@chinaelevy / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @chinaelevy

Amidst the divorce, Sophie has been spotted filming her new series Joan, while Joe continues his recent tour with the Jonas Brothers. Sophie has been very quiet when it comes to addressing the divorce, aside from an Instagram post asking for privacy, while Joe hinted at the rumors about the reason for their split while on stage one night.

Joe onstage saying, &quot;if you don&#x27;t hear it from these lips, don&#x27;t believe it&quot;
@hannahkosh / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

And now that takes us to right now, where Sophie was spotted leaving dinner with Taylor Swift, aka Joe's ex, last night in NYC. It's honestly the best thing that could've happened.

Closeup of Sophie and Taylor walking arm-in-arm
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Closeup of Sophie and Taylor
JosiahW / BACKGRID

Of course, Sophie and Taylor have been friends, and fans of each other's work, for years. When Taylor dropped "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from Fearless (Taylor's Version), a song that is rumored to be about Joe, Sophie posted it on her story.

Screenshot of Sophie Turner&#x27;s Instagram story in which Sophie wrote &quot;It&#x27;s NOT not a bop&quot; about the song
Sophie Turner / Instagram / Via Instagram: @sophiet

Sophie was also seemingly given a "Mr. Perfectly Fine" friendship bracelet at a Jonas Brothers concert right before news of the divorce became public.

And, Taylor has been a fan of Sophie's for a while, and even had a bunch of Game of Thrones pins, including a Sansa Stark one, on her jean jacket while posing for the cover of Entertainment Weekly when she was promoting Lover in 2019.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner on &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
BBC / Via youtu.be

So, it's safe to say that Taylor and Sophie now hanging out is objectively the BEST thing to happen during this whole thing, and naturally, the internet reacted accordingly. So here are just some of the best (and funniest) reactions to Sophie and Taylor hanging out:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets and Tumblr posts a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

@cursedhive / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @cursedhive

2.

@kendallhosseini / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @kendallhosseini

3.

@leylanocontext / JosiahW / BACKGRID / HBO / Via x.com

4.

Tumblr / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via tumblr.com

5.

@SoShameonMeow / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @SoShameonMeow

6.

@reputamatt / Republic / Spotify / Via Twitter: @reputamatt

7.

@BaileyCarlin / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @BaileyCarlin

8.

&quot;we&#x27;re literally mother&#x27;s ipad children - she gave us a game so she could eat dinner in peace&quot;
@ilostyou / @eilah.bg / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via tiktok.com

9.

@Zoi__13 / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @Zoi__13

10.

@selahspades / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via x.com

11.

@lavenderfishboy / JosiahW / BACKGRID

12.

@meantaysversion / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @meantaysversion

13.

@desperationacts / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @desperationacts

14.

@TisTheDamnPhD / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @TisTheDamnPhD

15.

@GAYL1GHT / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @GAYL1GHT

16.

@ThrowbackTaylor / Via Twitter: @ThrowbackTaylor

17.

@kristinsaysvote / JosiahW / BACKGRID / Netflix / Via Twitter: @kristinsaysvote

In conclusion:

Twitter: @doritenholm