If you've been reading up on celebrity news recently, then chances are you know all about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent divorce. After four years of marriage, Joe officially filed for divorce earlier this month, with the file claiming, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
Amidst the divorce, Sophie has been spotted filming her new series Joan, while Joe continues his recent tour with the Jonas Brothers. Sophie has been very quiet when it comes to addressing the divorce, aside from an Instagram post asking for privacy, while Joe hinted at the rumors about the reason for their split while on stage one night.
And now that takes us to right now, where Sophie was spotted leaving dinner with Taylor Swift, aka Joe's ex, last night in NYC. It's honestly the best thing that could've happened.
Of course, Sophie and Taylor have been friends, and fans of each other's work, for years. When Taylor dropped "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from Fearless (Taylor's Version), a song that is rumored to be about Joe, Sophie posted it on her story.
And, Taylor has been a fan of Sophie's for a while, and even had a bunch of Game of Thrones pins, including a Sansa Stark one, on her jean jacket while posing for the cover of Entertainment Weekly when she was promoting Lover in 2019.
So, it's safe to say that Taylor and Sophie now hanging out is objectively the BEST thing to happen during this whole thing, and naturally, the internet reacted accordingly. So here are just some of the best (and funniest) reactions to Sophie and Taylor hanging out:
