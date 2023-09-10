Browse links
"It’s been a crazy week."
Sophie Turner kept throwing the bread clips away, a source revealed to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/7jbMT6d8WD— Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner putting milk before her cereal TMZ reports.— dee⁷🎗layo(V)er (@karxjoon) September 8, 2023
“He didn’t want to raise his girls in that sort of environment” a trusted source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/jwhP8AFCHo
Joe Jonas found out that it was actually Sophie Turner who let the dogs out, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ncIsskCfSA— Jordan Ross Schindler (@jrschindy) September 8, 2023