There Are So, So Many Rumors About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Right Now That It Sparked This New Meme

It defnitely had something to do with the lack of uppies.

by Matt Stopera

Ever since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up, we've been hearing rumors about *what* actually broke them up.

There was a rumor that said Joe was "less than supportive" after the birth of their second child.

There was the rumor that said Sophie liked to party, and Joe liked to stay home.

And there's that one rumor about Joe catching Sophie doing or saying something on a Ring camera.

One common theme among all of these rumors is that they all originated from TMZ, and as a result, the "TMZ reports" meme was born.

Here are some of my favorites:

