There Are So, So Many Rumors About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Right Now That It Sparked This New Meme
It defnitely had something to do with the lack of uppies.
There was a rumor that said Joe was "less than supportive" after the birth of their second child.
Problems arose between Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas after she was struggling following the birth of their second child and Joe was “less than supportive,” a source tells @TMZ.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2023
Joe reportedly complained that Sophie wasn’t attending enough events and felt she needed to get out more. pic.twitter.com/QSR7AMQzGz
There was the rumor that said Sophie liked to party, and Joe liked to stay home.
A source tells TMZ the reason Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner:— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023
“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” pic.twitter.com/7yNltYl5mV
And there's that one rumor about Joe catching Sophie doing or saying something on a Ring camera.
Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce after allegedly catching Sophie Turner doing or saying something on a ring camera:— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 6, 2023
“Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.” (Via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/sydC40nefA
One common theme among all of these rumors is that they all originated from TMZ, and as a result, the "TMZ reports" meme was born.
Sophie Turner “never refill the water pitcher in the fridge” and "Joe did always find it empty" a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/inJwcQVFnx— Emperor Cleon's loyal servant👑🧎🏾♀️ (@LilyMevan) September 7, 2023
Here are some of my favorites:
Joe Jonas reveals Sophie Turner bought chairs that were too tall so his little legs couldn’t touch the ground, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/F09HpaQhSu— çhíńå łêvÿ (@chinaelevy) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner “went to the year 3000” and claimed his great great great granddaughter “wasn’t doing fine” a source tells TMZ pic.twitter.com/MuNOpyYvWB— Parv (@RealPattyWap) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie turner because he had to stand on a chair whenever he wanted a kiss, TMZ Reports pic.twitter.com/LGt5Ewf0uk— TaraMaster (@TaraMaster5) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner “could never decide on a place to eat,” a source tells TMZ pic.twitter.com/tJyr8o23lM— Johnny Bass-Body 🎧 ➡️ Bass Track 😎 (@BodyGota) September 8, 2023
An inside source has told TMZ that Sophie Turner would do anything for love, but she wouldn't do that. pic.twitter.com/WOKUJJeLKd— Andy E-G (@AndyEGofficial) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner “forced Joe to eat beans on toast,” a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/OX6Qt0iuvg— Animal Mother 🐺 (@Engxge_) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner “put nearly-empty milk cartons back in the fridge, and would leave her wet towel on the floor next to the hamper at least once a month,” a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/hNZ5KHIzCZ— MyStarSignIsExhausted (@DellaLupi) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner allegedly would leave “too much coffee to warrant another brew, but not enough to fill a cup" every morning , a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/7tGAQBsYgn— MyStarSignIsExhausted (@DellaLupi) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner holding the tv remote up in her hand out of his reach, which prevented him from changing the channel, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/7cDc8hiibY— Mister Doctor? It's Shawn 🅙 (@Darth_Shawn) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner kept throwing the bread clips away, a source revealed to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/7jbMT6d8WD— Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner would ‘constantly leave the kitchen cabinets open’ sources tell TMZ pic.twitter.com/nrNYfdcGgK— 🌕✨ (@violettlightts) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner “always left that one mug next to the sink without even rinsing it out,” sources tell TMZ. pic.twitter.com/tAd4byk19a— nathan (@nathanOkoopa) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner would “constantly hide his hair gel” a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/uDkpIvc3Dn— Conradical (@ConradicalSense) September 8, 2023
Sophie Turner replaced the toilet roll facing forward when Joe Jonas likes it facing backwards, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/p60ixVoh1r— Megan Bibby (@megan_bibby) September 7, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner putting the cups in the top cabinet, far from his reach, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/v84oQSBWjv— guy (@lyfeofguy) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas states that the cause of their separation was due to Sophie Turner's unwillingness to feed him or retrieve his water bottle when he was "hungies" or wanted his "wawa baba," TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/yAeWXKRfZL— jamie 💖 (@PBandJamiee) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner putting the toilet roll backwards, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/g90kURriMA— Season 27 (@papabeifong) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas reportedly told Sophie Turner that he wanted to be the little spoon, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/gFzThOADlJ— 🔱 Empress Atlantis 🔱 (PARODY) (@empressatlantis) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas found out that it was actually Sophie Turner who let the dogs out, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ncIsskCfSA— Jordan Ross Schindler (@jrschindy) September 8, 2023
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner putting milk before her cereal TMZ reports.— dee⁷🎗layo(V)er (@karxjoon) September 8, 2023
“He didn’t want to raise his girls in that sort of environment” a trusted source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/jwhP8AFCHo
And lastly...
Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner declining his requests for “uppies,” TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/SLmvneTtil— BT (@tenbancredi) September 8, 2023