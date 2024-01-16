Last night, the 2023
Emmy Awards finally aired after being postponed last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The ceremony celebrated the very best in TV from mid-2022 through the beginning of 2023. So, it covered a lot of really great TV moments.
The party did not stop when the award ceremony ended. The stars came out in full force for the afterparties and backstage to celebrate TV's biggest night. So, here are some of the best pics:
1.
First,
Pedro Pascal shared this selfie with Kieran Culkin after Kieran and Pedro have been trading hilarious jokes back and forth all awards season:
2.
And then, Kieran Culkin's wife, Jazz Charton, shared this photo of Pedro "stealing" Kieran's Emmy:
3.
Here's Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin proving once again that they are the best Roy sibling duo:
4.
Niecy Nash-Betts and Evan Peters had a mini dance party at Netflix's afterparty:
5.
Ayo Edebiri watched from backstage as Jeremy Allen White won Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for
The Bear:
6.
Here's Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson sharing an emotional hug backstage after they won their Emmy Awards back to back:
7.
And, here's Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reuniting backstage after they each won Emmys, and Ebon got a little emotional:
8.
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy got cozy at the HBO afterparty alongside their
The White Lotus costar Sabrina Impacciatore:
9.
Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo got the
Grey's Anatomy reunion started a little early as they chatted backstage on their way to present:
10.
Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday got to catch up:
11.
Katherine Heigl hit the dance floor at Netflix's afterparty:
12.
Kieran Culkin proved no one loves anyone as much as he loves his wife Jazz Charton:
13.
Jeremy Allen White posed with his newly engraved Emmy Award:
14.
Donald Glover, Joel McHale, and Ken Jeong had a
Community reunion at an Emmys afterparty:
15.
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal got to catch up at HBO's afterparty before filming begins on
The Last of Us Season 2 soon:
16.
Tisha Campbell got to heap praise onto Niecy Nash-Betts after her Emmy Award win for her work in
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:
17.
Hannah Waddingham changed into this gorgeous black ensemble for Apple TV+'s Emmys afterparty, where she reunited with her
Ted Lasso costar Brendan Hunt:
18.
Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen had some snacks in between awards:
19.
Ayo Edebiri was glowing after her big Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
20.
Camila Morrone snapped this precious selfie with her dad, whom she brought as her plus one:
21.
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong posed for this cute pic at Netflix's afterparty following their big Emmys wins for
BEEF:
22.
Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook could not stop hugging each other at this afterparty:
23.
Loki costars Tom Hiddleston and Ke Huy Quan shared a laugh on their way to present:
24.
Ariana DeBose snagged this photo alongside Emmy Award-winner Kieran Culkin:
25.
Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsgård, and Jack McBrayer posed for this photo at an afterparty:
26.
Peter Dinklage congratulated Kieran Culkin on his big win for his work on
Succession:
27.
F. Murray Abraham helped fix Sabrina Impacciatore's dress as she posed for photos on the red carpet at HBO's afterparty:
28.
The
Ted Lasso boys, aka AFC Richmond, reunited and shared a laugh on the red carpet at Apple TV+'s Emmys afterparty:
29.
And finally,
The Bear star Matty Matheson was all smiles while hugging Quinta Brunson:
