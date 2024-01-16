Skip To Content
Niecy Nash-Betts Won Her First Emmy Award, And People Are Loving Her Perfect Acceptance Speech

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2023 Emmy Awards are finally happening tonight after being postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that happened in September.

Trevor Noah and his crew accepting an Emmy award
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

And so many well-deserving actors have become first-time Emmy winners tonight, like Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Steven Yeun for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Another one of the first-time winners from tonight's Emmy Awards was Niecy Nash-Betts, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her incredible performance as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

A closeup of Niecy Nash holding her Emmy award backstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

This was Niecy's fifth Emmy nomination. 

Upon accepting her award, she shared a heartfelt speech that brought her to tears.

Niece Nash accepting her Emmy
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

She started off by thanking Ryan Murphy, the series creator, and Evan Peters, her Dahmer costar. “I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” she said.

Niece Nash accepting her Emmy award
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

And then she thanked her wife, Jessica Betts, who helped "pick [her] up" after she was left "gutted" by Dahmer's deeply heartbreaking subject matter. "My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you,” she said.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts looking at one another
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Most importantly, she thanked herself for landing on this stage tonight. “I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do," she said.

&quot;Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.&quot;
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

And added that she's accepting this award "on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced."

Closeup of Niecy Nash accepting her Emmy award
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

She literally brought the crowd to their feet with her heartfelt acceptance speech, and said that she speaks truth to power and is “going to do it until the day [she dies].”

Niecy Nash onstage accepting her Emmy award
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

And just like the Emmys audience, fans are absolutely THRILLED for Niecy:

Congrats Niecy!!!!!!!!!!

Closeup of Niecy Nash holding her Emmy award
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

