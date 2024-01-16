Skip To Content
Here Are Just 21 Wholesome Moments From Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, And The Rest Of "The Bear" Cast At The Emmys

Ayo Edebiri thanking Ireland in a red carpet interview and trying not to laugh is truly the reason why she is the people's princess.

by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, the 2023 Emmy Awards finally aired after being postponed last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The ceremony celebrated the very best in TV from mid-2022 through the beginning of 2023. So, it covered a lot of really great TV.

Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snooks, and Kieran Culkin holding their Emmys
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Succession, Beef, and The Last of Us all won big at this year's ceremony, alongside The Bear, which cleaned up for its pretty perfect first season.

The cast of &quot;The Bear&quot;
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The second season of The Bear is eligible for the 2024 Emmy Awards, which will air in September.

The Bear took home several of the night's biggest awards, such as Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach respectively.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The show also broke the record for most Emmy wins in a season for a comedy series with 10 Emmys. The record was previously held by Schitt's Creek in 2020. It also broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in its first season, beating The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the most wins for any series in its first season, beating The West Wing.

Carmy looking frazzled and sitting on a prep table in the kitchen in a scene from &quot;The Bear&quot;
Matt Dinerstein / FX / Hulu

That's all to say it was a GOOD night to be a fan of The Bear, and the cast honestly seemed like they were having the most fun. So, here are just 21 behind-the-scenes moments from the cast of The Bear at the 2023 Emmy Awards that you might've missed:

1. First, when Ayo was asked on the red carpet if her younger self dreamt of attending awards shows like the Emmys growing up, and she gave this honest answer:

&quot;She didn&#x27;t dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamed of just, like, dental insurance. So, I would say....we&#x27;ve got dental, we&#x27;ve got eye, we&#x27;ve got ear. We can go to the dermatologist&quot;
E News / Via youtube.com

2. And, Ayo continued the hilarious running joke that she is the most beloved actor from Ireland by shouting out, well, Ireland:

Ayo shouting out Ireland in an interview
Entertainment Tonight / Via youtu.be

3. On the red carpet, Ayo adorably helped fix Rhea Seehorn's makeup:

E! / @cordeliavenable / X / Via Twitter: @cordeliavenable

4. Henry Winkler very wholesomely showed Ayo their selfie he tweeted after they met up at the Critics' Choice Awards:

People / X / Via Twitter: @people

Here's the selfie:

Henry Winkler / X / Via x.com

5. Jeremy walked the red carpet and attended this year's ceremony with his dad, who he also mentioned during his acceptance speech:

Richard White and Jeremy Allen White
Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

6. Backstage, Ayo gave shoutouts to people who work both in front of and behind the camera on The Bear:

Ayo thanking the cast and crew of &quot;The Bear&quot;
Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

7. She also joked that she didn't know what else she wrote down because, "I scribbled it in the car":

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri with her Emmy
Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

8. After winning her Emmy Award, Ayo watched in awe as Jeremy won his first Emmy Award for The Bear:

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri backstage at the Emmys with her hands clasped together
Robert Kovacik / NBCLA / X / Via x.com

9. And, here she is watching Ebon win his Emmy Award while backstage, too:

Ayo watching Ebon Moss-Bachrach accept his Emmy award
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

10. After winning their back-to-back Emmy Awards, Ayo and Quinta Brunson met up backstage and shared a hug:

Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

11. They were also just in total disbelief about what just happened:

Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

12. Ebon was about to give his thank yous to the Emmys "Thank You Cam" when Jeremy won for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, and he had this joyous reaction:

Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

13. Then, Ayo, Jeremy, and Ebon reunited backstage after all three of them won, and Ebon started to get emotional:

Television Academy / Instagram / Via Instagram: @televisionacad

14. In the press room backstage, Jeremy said that getting to see Ayo and Ebon win and speak before his win was "the most fun [he's] had tonight."

Jeremy Allen White holding his Emmy
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

15. Jeremy and Ayo took pictures together after getting their engraved Emmys alongside their parents:

Ayo and Jeremy posing with their families
Johanna Fuentes / X / Via Twitter: @jfuentes

16. And then, Ayo handed off her personal camera to someone so she could get a film shot of her and Jeremy with their awards:

Johanna Fuentes / X / Via Twitter: @jfuentes

You can watch more of both of those moments below:

Johanna Fuentes / X / Via Twitter: @jfuentes

17. While Ayo answered a question in the press room about her viral Letterboxd account, Ebon took his phone out and started taking pictures of her like a proud dad:

Variety / Fox / Via x.com

18. Here's Jeremy and Ayo posing with their Emmy Awards at Disney's Emmys afterparty:

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White with their Emmys
Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Matty Matheson snapped this pic of Ebon, Jeremy, and Ayo after the Emmys with the caption, "I love them all so much":

Closeup of Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri
Matty Matheson / Instagram / Via Instagram: @mattymatheson

20. When the cast was kind of awkwardly asked if Syd and Carmy would end up together romantically on The Bear, and honestly, this is peak comedy:

Twitter: @sheridanroads / Via Twitter: @sheridanroads

21. And finally, while this technically didn't happen behind the scenes, but rather on stage, here's Ayo's hilariously perfect reaction to Ebon and Matty kissing on stage after their Outstanding Comedy Series win:

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach kissing onstage
Fox / Via youtu.be

