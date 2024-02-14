Back in 2022, Marvel and Kevin Feigeannounced at San Diego Comic Con that a Fantastic Four movie was in the works, with the movie originally slated to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2024.
Obviously, the MCU movie timeline has shifted quite a lot in the past few years, with Fantastic Four being put on hold for a little while. However, fans have been consistently clamoring for casting news.
There have been so many casting rumors over the last few years, with names like John Krasinski, Jodie Comer, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby, and more being thrown around as potential casting choices for Reed Richards and Sue Storm.
However, in late 2023, rumors of the cast began to circle even more, specifically with Pedro Pascal's casting as Reed Richards seeming all but certain.
And just a week ago, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman shared on his now-deleted Instagram that Pedro was preparing to film Fantastic Four after fans found an announcement from SAG-AFTRA.
Okay, so that brings us to today, where Marvel FINALLY announced their cast for the upcoming Fantastic Four, and yes, a lot of the casting rumors turned out to be true.
First, yes, Pedro Pascal will take on the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.
The role was previously played by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005 and 2007, with Miles Teller playing the role in the 2015 reboot.
Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.
The role was previously played by Jessica Alba in 2005 and 2007, with Kate Mara playing the role in the 2015 reboot.
Joseph Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.
The role was previously played by Chris Evans in 2005 and 2007, with Michael B. Jordan playing the role in the 2015 reboot.
And finally, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.
The role was previously played by Michael Chiklis in 2005 and 2007, with Jamie Bell playing the role in the 2015 reboot.
Marvel announced the cast with this cute little Valentine's Day post depicting Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph, and Ebon as their characters. I'm honestly LOVING this old school, throwback, 1960s–like vibe, and I hope that carries over into the movie, too.
Pedro also shared the poster on his personal Instagram with this caption:
As did Joseph and Ebon on their Instagrams, too:
Of course, like every Marvel movie, details about the film are under wraps, but assuming we follow the typical Fantastic Four comics and movie storylines, we could be seeing Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom in this movie, too.
And then, Marvel confirmed that Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.
What do you think of the Fantastic Four cast? Are you excited to see this one? Tell us in the comments below!