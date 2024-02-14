Skip To Content
    There's A New Group Of Actors Playing The Iconic "Fantastic Four" Characters For The MCU, So Here's What You Need To Know

    Marvel first officially announced their plans to reboot Fantastic Four in 2022. Now, nearly two years later, we finally have a cast.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's no secret that it has felt like years since Marvel Studios announced that they would be doing a Fantastic Four movie, thus adding these iconic characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    Back in 2022, Marvel and Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic Con that a Fantastic Four movie was in the works, with the movie originally slated to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2024.

    Kevin Feige onstage
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Obviously, the MCU movie timeline has shifted quite a lot in the past few years, with Fantastic Four being put on hold for a little while. However, fans have been consistently clamoring for casting news.

    Kevin Feige onstage
    Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images

    There have been so many casting rumors over the last few years, with names like John Krasinski, Jodie Comer, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby, and more being thrown around as potential casting choices for Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

    Marvel Studios, John Phillips / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

    Of course, John played a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

    However, in late 2023, rumors of the cast began to circle even more, specifically with Pedro Pascal's casting as Reed Richards seeming all but certain.

    Closeup of Pedro Pascal
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

    And just a week ago, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman shared on his now-deleted Instagram that Pedro was preparing to film Fantastic Four after fans found an announcement from SAG-AFTRA.

    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Okay, so that brings us to today, where Marvel FINALLY announced their cast for the upcoming Fantastic Four, and yes, a lot of the casting rumors turned out to be true.

    First, yes, Pedro Pascal will take on the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

    Closeup of Pedro Pascal
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    Of course, Pedro's casting comes after an incredible year for the actor with the success of The Last of Us. He also joins a group of a few actors who have appeared in the MCU and the Star Wars universe.

    The role was previously played by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005 and 2007, with Miles Teller playing the role in the 2015 reboot.

    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

    Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.

    Closeup of Vanessa Kirby
    Kate Green / Getty Images

    Vanessa has notably starred in The Crown, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Pieces of a Woman, and more.

    The role was previously played by Jessica Alba in 2005 and 2007, with Kate Mara playing the role in the 2015 reboot.

    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

    Joseph Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

    Joseph smiles as he sits for an interview
    NBC / Getty Images

    Joseph landed his breakout role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, and will star in the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One.

    The role was previously played by Chris Evans in 2005 and 2007, with Michael B. Jordan playing the role in the 2015 reboot.

    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

    And finally, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

    Closeup of Ebon Moss-Bachrach
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Ebon currently stars as Richie in The Bear, which just earned him an Emmy Award for his performance.

    The role was previously played by Michael Chiklis in 2005 and 2007, with Jamie Bell playing the role in the 2015 reboot.

    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

    Marvel announced the cast with this cute little Valentine's Day post depicting Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph, and Ebon as their characters. I'm honestly LOVING this old school, throwback, 1960s–like vibe, and I hope that carries over into the movie, too.

    Pedro also shared the poster on his personal Instagram with this caption:

    &quot;From our family to yours&quot;
    Pedro Pascal / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    As did Joseph and Ebon on their Instagrams, too:

    Screenshot of Instagram comments
    Joseph Quinn / Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Of course, like every Marvel movie, details about the film are under wraps, but assuming we follow the typical Fantastic Four comics and movie storylines, we could be seeing Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom in this movie, too.

    Screenshot from &quot;Fantastic Four&quot;
    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

    The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously directed WandaVision, and written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

    And then, Marvel confirmed that Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

    What do you think of the Fantastic Four cast? Are you excited to see this one? Tell us in the comments below!