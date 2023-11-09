Nia DaCosta Opens Up About Dealing With Racist Marvel Fans, And Rising Above The Haters

Nia, I'm going to take a little bit of time to compliment you, so if you get uncomfortable with compliments, I'm so sorry. But you are the youngest person to ever direct a Marvel film, you are a badass Black woman and this is literally your third feature. Did you ever think you'd be where you are right now?



No, not at all. I was confident that I would have a career of some sort, and I knew I wanted to do a Marvel movie but I didn't think it would be now. It's pretty crazy.



Do you pinch yourself sometimes?

There are a lot of firsts on a Marvel film. The first time I walked into like a giant stage, the first time I saw the stunt team show me a big flying apparatus. The first time I'm looking at AR footage so I can see what's gonna be put in the FX later. I was like 'This is really fun, really cool and really awesome'

Having a lot of "firsts" on a Marvel film can be overwhelming. Did you ever have a shake of confidence and if so what steps did you take to make sure you pushed through?

I think I learned on my first three projects before I came and did Marvel was that your collaborators are there for a reason, reach out and be honest. Honesty is so important, and also clear communication as a director.



I talked to a lot of the other directors. Destin Cretton was someone I talked to a lot during prep and it was so great because he's like, "Oh, you're at that stage where this is happening, you don't have to be stressed about that part" or like, "oh that thing, that should be something you look into" he was really great at just breaking it down and it was almost a mirror of exactly what he'd been feeling at the same time when he was doing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

My executive producer Mary Livano is also just an amazing collaborator and then sometimes I would just text abuse to Kevin Feige haha.