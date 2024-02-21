Browse links
Madame Web is being called a bad movie you need to go see to believe, while The Marvels was unfairly criticized and was objectively a fun movie.
This is how every line in Madame Web is delivered btw pic.twitter.com/PjjMqE31J0— Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) February 20, 2024
She said “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” pic.twitter.com/lPfdRDUPqS— Adam Straughan (@Straughan87) November 16, 2023
Everyone rewatching The Marvels after #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/xX6O3joYYG— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 14, 2024
Just watched the marvels and it was actually really good pic.twitter.com/arxMeTRbog— Nate P (@NatePMMA) February 20, 2024
the marvels pic.twitter.com/si9EiOcada https://t.co/7RcF8d3MDH— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) February 17, 2024
“I regret not seeing the marvels in theaters” “why didn’t anyone tell me this was good?”— emma jaclyn & the olympians⚡️🌊🔱 (@_EMMinem) February 7, 2024
We really did try to tell y’all!!! pic.twitter.com/ZYv6KtyZsr
Seeing all the first time #TheMarvels watchers say its "actually good" reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/A0tGt5VUTg— Iman Vellani Updates (@ImanVellaniEn) February 21, 2024