So, I guess what I'm trying to say here is The Marvels is, and always was, worth a watch. Somewhere along the way it was suddenly the prime example of why superhero movies are over. When in reality, I don't think the superhero genre is done, I think we need to step back, stop churning out so much content for the sake of content, and get back to grounding these movies in really compelling characters. I mean, that is why Iron Man worked so well in the first place.