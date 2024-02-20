Skip To Content
People Are Obsessed With How Hilariously Bad "Madame Web" Is, And These Jokes Are Simply So Good

I literally had to go see Madame Web to make sure no one was exaggerating about how wild the ADR is in the movie.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

This past weekend, Madame Web hit theaters, and let's just say, I can already sense it's going to be added to one of my favorite film categories: a bad movie that becomes a cult classic.

Dakota as Madame Web on a train, looking back over shoulder, with a poster in the background
Marvel / Sony / Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection

In case you don't know, Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a NYC paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of being clairvoyant. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she suddenly finds herself protecting three young women from a deadly adversary who wants to destroy them.

cassandra exiting a subway station with 3 other women
Marvel / Sony / Everett Collection

The movie also stars Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, and more.

Since reviews for Madame Web started hitting the internet, things were not looking great for the movie. With the New York Times review saying it's "absurd" and that "Dakota Johnson can't save this Spidey spinoff."

Dakota in Madame Web peering through spiderweb, sunlit trees behind
Marvel / Sony / Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection

As of today, the movie holds a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 56% audience score. And, the Letterboxd reviews from fans are equally as funny, too.

Two user reviews jokingly comparing Madame Web unfavorably to Morbius and a dentist visit to listening to Imagine Dragons
Letterboxd / Via letterboxd.com

However, with more and more negative reviews coming out and a hilariously chaotic press tour from Dakota, it made people even more intrigued to see the movie, thus Madame Web beginning to enter the category of "apparently so bad I just have to go see it for myself."

Sydney Sweeney in costume in Madame Web
Marvel / Sony / Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection

So, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of the best jokes about Madame Web. Whether you've seen the movie or not, this is some quality content. So, here are some of the best tweets:

1.

@kirawontmiss / Via Twitter: @kirawontmiss

2.

Michael Benjamin / Warner Bros / Via x.com

3.

@sagehyden / Via Twitter: @sagehyden

4.

@RealMFresh / Via Twitter: @RealMFresh

5.

@mavericksmovies / Wikipedia / Via Twitter: @mavericksmovies

6.

@mcumagik / Letterboxd / Via Twitter: @mcumagik

7.

@GroundhogJay_ / Sony / Via Twitter: @GroundhogJay_

8.

@MarquisHoney / Sony / Via Twitter: @MarquisHoney

9.

@jayis_wat05 / Sony / Via youtu.be

10.

@CosmonautMarcus / Via Twitter: @CosmonautMarcus

11.

@EmmaTolkin / IMDb / Via Twitter: @EmmaTolkin

12.

@CountVolpe / Sony / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @CountVolpe

13.

@bingomilf / Via Twitter: @bingomilf

14.

@OnlineAlison / Via Twitter: @OnlineAlison

15.

@zachbdunn / Via Twitter: @zachbdunn

16.

@heavyspoilers / Via Twitter: @heavyspoilers

17.

@hackermanjoe / FXX / Via Twitter: @hackermanjoe

18.

Zach Silberberg / Via Twitter: @zachsilberberg

19.

@realJaredGilman / Via Twitter: @realJaredGilman

20.

@hEnereyG / Marvel / Via Twitter: @hEnereyG

21.

@ZachNyx / Via Twitter: @ZachNyx

22.

@Moltedomen / Via Twitter: @Moltedomen