This past weekend, Madame Web hit theaters, and let's just say, I can already sense it's going to be added to one of my favorite film categories: a bad movie that becomes a cult classic.
In case you don't know, Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a NYC paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of being clairvoyant. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she suddenly finds herself protecting three young women from a deadly adversary who wants to destroy them.
Since reviews for Madame Web started hitting the internet, things were not looking great for the movie. With the New York Times review saying it's "absurd" and that "Dakota Johnson can't save this Spidey spinoff."
As of today, the movie holds a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 56% audience score. And, the Letterboxd reviews from fans are equally as funny, too.
However, with more and more negative reviews coming out and a hilariously chaotic press tour from Dakota, it made people even more intrigued to see the movie, thus Madame Web beginning to enter the category of "apparently so bad I just have to go see it for myself."
So, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of the best jokes about Madame Web. Whether you've seen the movie or not, this is some quality content. So, here are some of the best tweets:
