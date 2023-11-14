Following Matthew Perry's Death, Courteney Cox Just Shared A Beautiful Tribute To Her Friend And Costar

Last month, beloved actor Matthew Perry suddenly died at the age of 54.
Alongside starring in movies like Fools Rush In, 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and more, he was, of course, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends for 10 seasons. His work earned him a SAG Award alongside the cast, and his first solo Emmy nomination.
Shortly after news of his death broke, celebrities and fans began sharing messages of how Matthew impacted their lives, whether they had the chance to work with him or just admired his work and advocacy for mental health and addiction recovery.
At the time of his death, his fellow Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer issued a joint statement saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
And now, Courteney has taken to Instagram to share one of her favorite moments from working alongside Matthew.
"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day," Courteney began.
She continued, saying, "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share."
She added, "For now here's one of my favorites." Courteney posted the clip from the Season 4 finale of Friends, titled "The One with Ross's Wedding." The scene features Monica and Chandler waking up in bed together, and the live studio audience going wild.
Courteney wrote, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."
According to Friends co-creator David Crane in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, "There was a live studio audience in London, and all three times [they filmed the scene], that moment where we revealed Monica and Chandler in bed together, what you’re hearing on the actual show when you hear the audience scream is maybe a third of the length of what actually happened."
He added, "They went crazy and we had to, for the running time of the show, pare it down. It was one of the reasons that we went, 'Wow, maybe there’s a real ongoing thing here.'"
In Courteney's tribute, after showing the scene that aired in the episode, she added in a clip of a behind-the-scenes moment, where you can hear just how loud the audience was during the live taping. Then, Courteney turned to Matthew and joked, "Okay, your turn."
"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind," Courteney's statement concluded.
You can watch the moment below:
Alongside Courteney's Instagram post, Matt LeBlanc also took to Instagram today to share a sweet message about his dear friend Matthew.
And, I'm just going to end this post with my personal favorite Chandler Bing moment, in honor of Matthew, too. ❤️