"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in a statement to People. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued, per People. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Now, Matt is sharing a few words of his own about his friendship with the late actor. On Tuesday, Matt posted to Instagram a carousel of Friends-era photos of himself and Matthew.
"Matthew," he wrote. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."
"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."
"And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," Matt said at the end of his post.