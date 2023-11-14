Skip To Content
    Matt LeBlanc Just Said "Goodbye" To Matthew Perry In An Emotional Tribute

    "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," Matt wrote.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Matt LeBlanc is reflecting on friend and Friends costar Matthew Perry's death.

    closeup of Matt smiling
    Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

    Matthew died last month at the age of 54.

    matthew at an event wearing a suit on the red carpet
    Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    A few days after his death, Matthew's Friends costars Matt, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow released a joint statement.

    the cast sharing milkshakes
    NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in a statement to People. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

    the cast walking down the street in a promotional shot
    Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

    "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued, per People. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

    Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

    Now, Matt is sharing a few words of his own about his friendship with the late actor. On Tuesday, Matt posted to Instagram a carousel of Friends-era photos of himself and Matthew.

    the two in suits at an event
    Ron Wolfson / Getty Images

    "Matthew," he wrote. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

    their characters holding household items for defense in the show
    Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

    "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

    their characters sitting in a canoe in their apartment
    Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

    "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," Matt said at the end of his post.

    the two laughing as they grip magazines
    Danny Feld / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

    Read Matt's tribute on Instagram here.