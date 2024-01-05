64 Products To Help You Get Started If 2024 If Going To Be Your Year

1. A nail strengthening cream just perfect for anyone who wants to achieve IG-worthy manicures, but has no idea where to start. This cream helps condition cuticles and promote nail growth, so you'll be showing off your new mani in no time!
Promising review: "My natural nails are thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel, and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months, my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my fingertips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill
2. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips — each treatment only takes 30 minutes, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. 2024 is definitely a year for showing off your pearly whites!
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hour-long treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
3. Orrrr a teeth-whitening pen that'll start delivering results in just two weeks by simply painting a thin layer over your teeth every night! If whitening trays and strips seem like too much of a hassle, these travel-friendly pens are easy to use and effectively remove stains over time for a brighter, whiter smile!
Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie
4. Internet-sensation the Squatty Potty, which simply sits at the front of your porcelain throne for you to prop your feet up while you do your business. This top-rated stool helps you align your colon, so you can go #2 easier *and* faster (we're talking seconds, compared to minutes), so you don't have to keep bringing a novel or newspaper with you on each bathroom trip.
BTW, a bunch of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this game-changing stool!
Promising review: "My constipation issues have gotten worse due to stress. This works. I felt a little odd elevating my feet and placing them on the Squatty Potty, but within no time, I was able to poop with ease. I definitely recommend this product for those who struggle with constipation." —Kale
5. A quick-to-Velcro-on knee stabilizer band for anyone who wants at least a little pain relief, no matter long-term or short. You won't have to worry about an uncomfortable brace slipping during use, and it'll help you out as you dance your way into the New Year with minimized knee pain!
Promising review: "I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees. Those one-size-fits-all knee braces that cover the whole knee, those knee sleeves that cover the whole knee, a patella brace with a strap for the thigh and just below the knees with a padding that covered the back of my knee. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain, and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" —Angela
6. The cult-favorite Laneige lip sleeping mask — it's earned over 29,000 5-star ratings from customers who've transformed their dry, chapped lips by using this overnight balm. A hydrating blend of coconut oil, shea and murumuru seed butters helps soften lips, but there's also a glossy finish in case you ever want to wear it out!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer uses this product, and here's what she has to say: "I use this lip mask all the time! If I have severely dry lips, I'll reach for my Aquaphor lip repair (also a holy grail), but for everyday use, this mask is great — I even use it in the daytime, too! The shine is pretty enough for Zoom meetings, too!"
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE! I am pretty sure I have postpartum chapped/dry lips because of breastfeeding. I never had this issue of having to deal with chapped lips. I literally tried lip scrubs, balms, Vaseline even, and nothing worked, but I am gonna be honest, the first time I used this product, I literally saw instant results overnight! I know I can be on a little pricy side, but if you want to get your chapped/dry lips taken care of, PLEASE buy this product; it’s HANDS DOWN THE BEST!!!" —Abdullah S.
7. A Revlon dual dryer and brush if you're a top-notch multitasker and want to make your daily routine even quicker. This beloved hair tool blow dries and styles hair at the same time thanks to three heat settings and an oval brush designed to help deliver volume and curling. Not to mention, a ceramic-coated barrel helps protect your hair from excessive heat damage, for salon-quality results that last!
Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." —Sydney
8. A Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for anyone whose favorite makeup look is a "no makeup" look. This lightweight moisturizer is designed with SPF 20 to deliver an even and matte complexion, all while helping protect your skin from the sun! Me-thinks you should add it to your collection, stat.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 30 and higher is recommended for sun protection, so you should still apply sunscreen with this product!
Promising review: "Game-changer. Omg. This product legit changed the makeup game for me. I was ready to give up on face makeup forever before I found this. It matches my skin tone perfectly, sinks into my skin well, and is undetectable even after hours of use!" —Nats20
9. A memory foam cushion to help relieve pressure on your tailbone and back while sitting. With over 7,000 5-star reviews, you won't have to buy a completely new office chair just to make it through the workday in comfort. Plus, you can even it use it in the car to upgrade your commute! If there's one thing we're going to do in 2024, we're going to be comfortable.
Promising review: "Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
10. A bottle of Drop It, which helps naturally remove wine sulfates and tannins, so you can enjoy a glass of wine every now and then without worrying about a debilitating headache afterwards. This remover acts fast, too, so you can get to sipping in less than 30 seconds.
The recommended amount is 1–2 drops for a glass of white and 2–3 drops for a glass of red. But, if you're dropping it directly into the bottle, use 7–9 drops. FYI, an entire bottle of Drop It can treat up to 55 glasses of wine, which is a whole lotta headache-less bang for your buck!
Promising review: "I can finally drink wine again after years of abstinence! I used to get the most awful headache on just one glass of wine, it was so bad I just stopped drinking wine altogether, then I discovered these magic drops! I've only had them a couple of weeks but I have drank red and white wine totally headache-free! I even drank half a bottle of heavy red. These drops really are magic! I love that you get two bottles as well, one can stay in your purse and one at home. Brilliant!" —shelleymab
11. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers because an organized kitchen is the first step to cooking some incredible meals. No more confusing salt for sugar or realizing you have waaaaay more Basmati rice in your pantry than you should. Start the new year off by getting organized and marvel at how much more kitchen space you can actually use!
This set also includes reusable labels.
I have this set and TBH, I have another set in my Amazon cart, just waiting. I personally bought this to keep my food safe from vermin in my very small kitchen, but I've found that each of these containers is worth way more than what I paid. I use them for everything! I have a few in the freezer keeping cookies ready for reheating, several in the pantry with teas, rice, sugar, and cereal — and I've even used them to carry a large amount of dog food on the go! They are easy enough to clean in the sink, but also dishwasher-safe. Highly recommend!
Promising review: "I have tried other brands of containers for airtight storage but they are a hassle to clean. This system is fantastic for an airtight seal yet easy to clean. I like the variety of sizes, the cute labels, and the chalk marker. I will be ordering more!" —mds2006
