35 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

1. A gentle, yet hardworking CeraVe eye cream boasting over 2,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for its hydrating formula. A combo of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides helps reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, while also calming your skin. No more piling on the concealer after your next all-nighter!
Promising review: "Noticeable overnight! This product exceeded my expectations with just one use — very fair sensitive skin, over 50 and wanted something affordable but healthy for my eye area starting to build puffiness and darkness. Just put the recommended dose on at nighttime and by morning I could see a noticeable reduction in puffiness. I am already adding this to my automatic subscription — great value and result!" —Roxy - Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
2. A moisturizing and vegan Maybelline concealer that'll deliver 12 hours of buildable medium-coverage, in case you need a quick fix for under-eye circles.
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
4. Or a tube of Maybelline Colossal mascara for anyone who wants the most bang for their buck when it comes to volume that lasts. This collagen-infused formula will lift your lashes for a plump and lengthier look — and you won't have to worry about them flying off when you roll the windows down!
Promising reviews: "This has been my favorite since it came out, like, 10 years ago. I've tried every other mascara, and I always come back to this one. It lasts long, has good color, and doesn't flake/clump. I prefer volume over length, and this delivers. It's the best mascara. It's easy to layer, too." —LH
"Nothing works quite as well! I've tried more expensive mascaras, and when it comes to single coats, they can do pretty well. However, this mascara's strength is in how buildable it is — a couple of coats can take me from zero to 'are you wearing false lashes?'" —S. Mcwalters
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
5. An eight-second, color-safe moisturizing hair treatment by L'Oreal that'll help restore shine and repair damage, so your locks have a luster that can be seen for miles. Plus, its silicone- and sulfate-free formula is designed for in-shower use: simply apply to wet hair, wait less than 10 seconds, and rinse!
6. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors if you don't have time to go spill tea with your favorite aesthetician while she removes all the peach fuzz and dead skin from your face. Tackle your upper lip, cheeks, and even your eyebrows on your own with this safe-to-use razor, so your skin can still look flawless even without the spa treatment.
7. A hair-finishing stick to make flyaways, stubborn baby hairs, and frizz a thing of the past with its innovative mascara-like brush applicator.
Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $5.55.
8. Or a humidity-resistant edge control gel that'll effortlessly help you lay your edges and style your baby hairs for a look that lasts and doesn't appear greasy or flake away.
Of course, no one should feel any pressure to have laid edges, unless that's their preferred style! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013
Get it from Amazon for $4.80+ (available in seven sizes).
9. A 3-in-1 alcohol-free micellar water — it features rose water and glycerin for a soothing formula you can use day and night. This must-have beauty product can be used for cleansing, no-rinse makeup removal, and even as a hydrating toner!
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian has lots to say about this multipurpose product: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: if you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" –Babsie
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
10. A vegan and cruelty-free makeup setting spray because you want to be confident that your makeup look you worked so hard to create actually makes it to *and* through your event (or day) without worrying about sweating, crying, or wiping it off. Plus, it lasts up to 16 hours!
Promising review: "I have been purchasing the NYX Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to NYX because the finish is incomparable. No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.06+ (available in matte, dewy, radiant, and plump finishes, in regular and jumbo sizes, and in various packs).
11. A bottle of facial toner that's earned 4.7 outta 5 stars from reviewers for its gentle formula. This alcohol-free toner boasts a blend of witch hazel, aloe vera, and vegetable glycerin to help balance and hydrate oily skin for a smoother texture and visibly reduced pores.
12. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray — it boasts over 42,000 5-star ratings thanks to its multifunction use that reviewers love! This moisturizing spray can be used to set makeup, refresh skin throughout the day, or even deliver a little hydration to your skin and hair!
13. A 10-in-1 leave-in conditioning spray for anyone who doesn't have time to go through each step of their hair routine on the daily. This go-to hair product conditions and detangles, softens and smooths, adds shine, controls, frizz, hydrates thirsty locks, delivers heat protection, strengthens, and *inhale* even helps prevent breakage. If you've been wondering how to make your routine more effortless...*this* is it.
Reviewers with straight, wavy, and loose curls say this product works great for their hair types.
Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article, I wasn't looking for a new product but the reviews in the article made me need to try it out. It shipped and arrived within a week so that was a pretty amazing feat in itself. So... this is 100% my go-to product, it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and beautiful everything. The smell was kinda harsh at first, but I've grown to love it. I especially appreciate the natural ingredients, so my hair doesn't feel heavy or weighed down at all. This is a life changer y'all. Definitely worth giving it a chance!" —Ashley B.
Mane Club is an NYC-based small business specializing in creating cruelty-free, vegan hair products that are affordable and deliver results.
Get it from Mane Club for NYC for $10.
14. A set of top-rated hydrocolloid pimple patches, so you can disappear blemishes even on the go. These are designed to help remove whiteheads and pimples by absorbing the, um, discharge (🤢) and also keep them protected while it works (don't touch or pick your skin, please!). BTW, they go on clear, so you can confidently wear them out to run errands without worry!
Promising reviews: "So I read the reviews on these many, many times. And many, many times, I talked myself out of them thinking there was no way these would work. Finally decided to take a chance and I am SO glad that I did. The first night, I used two of the medium sized applications — one on my chin and the other on my cheek. Went to bed with two pimples trying to come through, woke up with only slight redness in those areas. Applied them to the same places the next night and had no spots at all the next day with no sign there was ever a pimple at all. I. LOVE. THESE. THINGS." –K. Wallace
"I’ve bought this product many times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still fights with hormonal breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on and in the morning the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid–late 30s less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" –Lauren Kerley
Get a pack of three (72 pimple patches total) from Amazon for $8.74.
15. A bottle of Bio-Oil with over 30,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it helps fade scars, stretch marks, dark spots, and acne marks. Its moisturizing, multipurpose formula features rosemary, chamomile, and lavender oils, along with vitamins A and E, for a skin-soothing all-over oil.
Promising review: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." –Amazon Customer
Get a 2-oz. bottle from Amazon for $8.92 (also available in 4.2 oz.).
16. A jar of Nivea Crème, which helps nourish and repair dry skin on your face and body. Plus, it can also be used to remove makeup (!!!) or even as a facial mask.
17. The Aztec Secret healing clay mask for anyone who wants a product that truly does it all. This versatile product is made with 100% calcium bentonite clay, and can be used as a mask for your face, body, and even your hair!
Reviewers recommending mixing in some apple cider vinegar for best use, although, if you have sensitive skin, we definitely recommend starting with water.
Promising review: "Skincare regimen must. This does exactly what you have seen on TikToks and reviews! My skin is so soft and clean after each mask. I use this to treat skin that I shave so that my shave is smoother and closer. I will always keep this as a part of my regimen." —Joann W.
"The best face mask I've ever used. I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes. The next day my acne had completely disappeared and my skin looked glowy. Normally when I do a face mask I can’t tell any difference, but with this it was super noticeable. This will be my go to face mask from now on." —kk
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
