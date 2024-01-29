57 Sex Toys To Gift Yourself For Valentine's Day And Feel The Love

1. The Tulips vibrator by Sweet Vibrations, for anyone who's touch-starved and looking to get something more than chocolate kisses and a card — insert clitoral kisses delivered with 10 vibration patterns and five intensities.
This tiny toy has 10 vibrations and five intensities for you to explore and a rechargeable battery that will probably outlast you (and if it doesn't, reviewers swear by their customer service).
Promising reviews: "This little toy is the best! It’s incredibly effective and easy to clean. The battery lasts forever and I love how many different settings it has. No matter what mood I’m in the Tulips always works! Their customer service also rocks! They answer concerns immediately. They have a customer in me for life!" —Adrienne
"I was a bit skeptical at first with this toy — boy was I wrong! In the time since I have owned this toy, it has become my favorite. 10 settings and multiple vibration strengths equal orgasms every time! If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would. Sadly, my Tulips died after a few months of ownership. Sweet Vibrations stands by their lifetime guarantee. When I contacted them to replace it, customer service had not one, but two replacements out to me in less than a day. Would buy again!" —missspacecase
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in three colors).
2. The OG Magic Wand — it will quickly become your most used top drawer staple after you find out how well it relieves achy muscles and erm...head-to-toe tension.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief. 😉 It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
Get it from Amazon $56.99+ (available in four styles).
3. A realistic masturbator designed with a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke and come 'til you're spent — way better than a box of chocolates, am I right?
Yes, it's waterproof, so you can go ahead and play with it in the shower.
Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry
"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd
Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in five colors).
4. A 9" dual-ended vibrating wand, so you can *feel* something besides your weighted blanket — and this may put you to sleep just as fast, thanks to an earth-shattering orgasm.
This vibrator has three speeds and four patterns for you to enjoy with either end that'll stimulate you internally or externally.
Promising reviews: "I have the classic and wow do I fucking LOVE this thing. If I was only allowed to have one vibe, THIS would be it. This rocks my world. I love how powerful it is, the vibration is wild. The larger end is too much for me (I’m small and it’s a tad uncomfortable), but no problem because it is a KICK-ASS back massager. This is amazing internally and externally. This toy is basically essential. Feels great for me, and feels great and comfortable for my bf during DP. Only minor drawback is a bit of button mashing lol. 10/10 buy this." —JAI
"I’ve been saving for the classic for a minute. I’ve had my eye on it since it was released on the site. I was drawn to its shape, design, girth, and color. I’m the type of person who loves outer stimulation with the option of penetration so this hit the nail on the head. The thinner side is very buzzy and powerful. The thicker side (my favorite) is deep and rumbly. The charge lasts a long time if left to fully charge! So no need to rush. I love it so much." —Storm
Get it from Spectrum Boutique for $120.99 or Amazon for $77.69.
Spectrum Boutique is a sex-positive retailer run by self-proclaimed "Dildo Duchess" Zoe Ligon to provide customers with curated collections and resources.
5. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, because Cupid is shuffling into town and giving you gift of air pulse technology, 11 intensities, and gratuitous orgasms.
It's you, you're cupid.
BTW — this Amazon favorite sex toy is a big hit with Trans users who've experienced bottom growth, and there's also a more in-depth review written by an Intersex Male person, if you're interested.
Promising review: "Before this toy aka bae, I was a hoe. I've taken the steps to admit it and do something about it. Today, I can proudly say bae has cured me of my hoe-ly ways. This is the equivalent of the best head you ever had from somebody and taking that person's mouth home with you. Idk about you but I related heavily when Drake said 'I just want sum head in a comfortable bed, it could all be so simple.' 😍🥰 Life Is Good." —Dominique
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).
6. A minimalist cone-shaped vibrator boasting three speeds and a tapered tip for targeted stimulation. This vibe is a perfect gift for anyone who loves earth tones, plants, and most importantly: pleasure.
Promising review: "Somehow, I’ve made it to 29-years-old never taking care of myself. I know, it’s crazy, but it always weirded me out; so keep that in mind for my review. This was a great intro to self-care. It’s the perfect size and not intimidating at all. I found that other types were a wild size or function. It was overwhelming and a little scary. But I’m really glad I bought this. This is perfect size and features for me. It has three vibe strengths and are constant vibes. The material is soft. I used this with the aloe lube (I don’t know if that’s a thing but I did it) and really liked the combo. It comes with a little zip pouch to store it. The mini lube + toy + charger all fit so it’d be good for travel. I think it would be fun to use with my partner too. If this is your first, I highly recommend it." —Amy
Get it from Maude for $49 (available in grey and green).
7. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that adds a freaky element to your annual re-watch of all the films. *Ahem* Mr. Grey will see you now...
This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10-inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering 36 thrilling rumbly combinations as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?
Promising reviews: "I bought this vibrator to use on/with my partner. It came with a nice storage bag and it felt smooth and sleek. It has two vibrator motors, one for the shafts and one for the ears. It is powerful and has a range of programs. My partner achieves orgasm with every use. A very good buy." —Awilso
"I don’t think I was prepared for how amazing this actually is. You can orgasm in seconds if you’re not careful. The vibrations feel amazing. Me and my husband love using this, especially when he’s in my ass, there are literally no words, you’ll be seeing stars." —LaLaa
8. A girthy silicone dildo adorned with a heart-shaped base and 6-inch length that'll make you so grateful and lustful you'll think you just got shot by Cupid's arrow.
This dildo boasts an insertable length of 5.25 inches and a width of 1.5 inches.
Promising reviews: "This little guy hits the spots, BUT it is best used in a harness. Love the idea of the heart shaped base because it lets you know where the curve is pointing externally when using it on a partner (nobody likes using a curved dildo sideways). Base is smallish and harder to use by hand, and worthless as a suction dildo, but for strap-on play it is well designed to hit the spot. Wife liked the g-spot stimulation, but wanted firmer pressure. I LOVE having it raked across my prostate while being pegged." —aussiephile
"This is one of my favorite toys. It is a great shape, easy to clean, and medical grade silicone. The suction cup isn't that great, but that doesn't bother me at all. I love it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
9. The Cherry — another vibe from the iconic Emojibator brand — boasts nine vibration modes and a waterproof design for external play in and out of the shower or bath. Not to mention, it's sleek, travel-friendly design offers discreet vibes whenever you ~pop~ your cherry.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with the cherry emoji vibrator.🙌❣️️Incredible orgasms from this toy. First off, it is so freaking cute. 😍🍒 You would never realize it was a vibrator if you didn't already know. 😏 It's portable, discreet, and quiet, while giving the best vibrating pleasure (with different settings too!) I love that you can hold it from the stem or the cherry itself. 🍒" —Rachael
Get it from Emojibator for $35 or Amazon for $28.
10. A 7.3-inch transparent dildo for the dildo enthusiast in your life who's always looking to add to their collection. This realistic zaddy is not only pleasing to the eye, but also to their insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter to hit all the right spots.
Just FYI, this dildo is created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make this dildo last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.
Promising reviews: "It came faster than I expected, and was honestly the least intimidating one I’ve seen, not too thick. Great for beginners with slight experience. It was very easy to clean. The suction was better than I expected, stuck to everything I placed it on. 😂 And please for the love of god use some lube. It just feels better with some rather than without. 💦" —Dot
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.