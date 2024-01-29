57 Sex Toys To Gift Yourself For Valentine's Day And Feel The Love

This tiny toy has 10 vibrations and five intensities for you to explore and a rechargeable battery that will probably outlast you (and if it doesn't, reviewers swear by their customer service).

Promising reviews: "This little toy is the best! It’s incredibly effective and easy to clean. The battery lasts forever and I love how many different settings it has. No matter what mood I’m in the Tulips always works! Their customer service also rocks! They answer concerns immediately. They have a customer in me for life!" —Adrienne

"I was a bit skeptical at first with this toy — boy was I wrong! In the time since I have owned this toy, it has become my favorite. 10 settings and multiple vibration strengths equal orgasms every time! If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would. Sadly, my Tulips died after a few months of ownership. Sweet Vibrations stands by their lifetime guarantee. When I contacted them to replace it, customer service had not one, but two replacements out to me in less than a day. Would buy again!" —missspacecase

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in three colors).