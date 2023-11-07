Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Timbaland's Comments On Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Are Some Of The Most Disgusting I've Heard From A Man Recently, And The Bar Is Already In Hell

    "I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl,'" Timbaland said when asked about Britney's memoir.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Producer Timbaland made a series of derogatory comments about Britney Spears in the wake of her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.

    closeup of Timbaland
    Carol Lee Rose / WireImage

    Of course, Timbaland has worked with Britney's ex, Justin Timberlake, for many years. He even produced Justin's 2002 song "Cry Me a River," which is widely believed to have been Justin's attempt to publicly accuse Britney of cheating on him.

    Closeup of Timbaland and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet with both giving the peace sign
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    What's more, Timbaland worked with Justin on his upcoming, yet-to-be-announced album. He said in April, "I just left working with him, we just finished up, and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out." The two also worked together on Timbaland's song with Nelly Furtado, "Keep Going Up," which was released in September.

    Closeup of Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake, and Timbaland performing onstage
    Christopher Polk / FilmMagic for Us Weekly Magazine

    The Woman in Me explored Britney's relationship with Justin to a new level, from revealing that she had an abortion while she was with him as he "didn't want to be a father," to accusing him of cheating on her numerous times, to saying that he ended things with her over text. "I think [the breakup] was because he’d decided to use me as ammunition for his record," she wrote of his debut album Justified, much of which was produced by Timbaland.

    Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears sitting at an a media event
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    On Oct. 30, Timbaland spoke at an event at the Kennedy Center called Sound Architects: A Producer Conversation with Timbaland. He praised Justin's work and called "Cry Me a River" the "turning point" in their working relationship, stating that it was what compelled him to return to Justin again and again as a collaborator.

    Justin Timberlake singing in a scene from &quot;Cry Me a River&quot;
    Jive

    Someone then began to ask Timbaland about the recent reexamination of "Cry Me a River," given Britney's memoir. He interrupted the question and said, "She going crazy."

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for dcp

    As the audience laughed, he continued, "I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.'" People continued to laugh, though some sounded shocked.

    Timbaland and Justin Timberlake onstage
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    "But you know what, we live in an age of social media and viral, everybody wanna go viral. I get it, because that's the way you make money. Go viral. I've gotta do something to get people's attention," he continued.

    Closeup of Timbaland and Justin Timberlake
    Jerritt Clark / WireImage

    As the clip surfaced online, some people brought up Timbaland's 2011 comments about the late singer Aaliyah, who he met when she was 16 and he was 23. "I was in love with her," he said, before claiming that he knew he would marry his wife because she resembled Aaliyah. Timbaland also previously said that he wanted to work with Britney, leading some fans to speculate that she turned him down.

    Twitter: @Ayo__Lawal
    It's worth noting that Britney's 2007 album Blackout was produced by Timbaland's once-mentee, Danja.

    Some also brought up how insensitive the comments were given that Britney was in an incredibly restrictive conservatorship for over a decade.

    Twitter: @godkneebitch

    While others suggested that his response indicated that there was ample truth to what Britney said:

    Twitter: @oplivio

    And some just went for shots at Timbaland's own current virality:

    Twitter: @bloodlineprint

    Gross! Gross! Gross!