    Justin Timberlake Addressed The "Cry Me A River" Controversy In A Resurfaced Video, And The Internet Has Some Reactions

    Justin's past and present behavior is being re-examined in light of Britney Spears's new memoir The Woman in Me.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've been online at all in the last week or so, you're aware that Justin Timberlake's past behavior has been under re-examination.

    Closeup of Justin Timberlake
    The reason for all this revisited history? Britney Spears's forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me, which contains several bombshell revelations regarding her past relationship with Justin.

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    The pop stars dated from 1999 to 2002.

    What's caused the most chatter thus far is Britney's revelation that she had an abortion during their relationship.

    Closeup of Justin and Britney
    In the book, Britney describes the abortion as "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life" and says that she had the procedure because Justin "didn't want to be a father."

    Closeup of Justin and Britney
    "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy," Britney writes about the pregnancy. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

    Closeup of Justin and Britney
    "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy," she also revealed. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

    Justin and Britney at an event
    "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," Britney further claims.

    In the wake of these revelations, as well as in anticipation of more to come when the book sees official release, Justin's past — and present — behavior has been under fresh scrutiny.

    Closeup of Justin
    Some have speculated that he or his team are employing bots to defend him online, while reports have suggested that he's keeping the book's contents out of sight and out of mind.

    Closeup of Justin Timberlake
    Almost as if on cue, a video has now resurfaced of Justin performing his 2002 smash single "Cry Me a River" at Dave Chappelle's birthday party earlier this year. You can see the clip here.

    Closeup of Britney and Justin
    Why is this a big deal? Well, "Cry Me a River" is notoriously about Justin's breakup with Britney — which, btw, we now know was handled over text.

    View this video on YouTube
    The video includes not-so-subtle allusions to their relationship, using a Britney lookalike to suggest that she cheated on Justin — and in The Woman in Me, Britney says the clip framed her as "[The] harlot who’d broken the heart of America's golden boy."

    Closeup of Britney and Justin
    She also describes her experience after the video was released as being "comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

    So, in the video from Dave Chappelle's party, Justin is heard as saying, "Told me not to do this song no more...fuck that," before launching into "Cry Me a River."

    Closeup of Justin Timberlake
    "You can tell his notes app apology for Britney was so sincere in February 2021!" the person who shared the video wrote on Twitter (no, I'm not calling it X), referring to Justin's public apology toward Britney (as well as Janet Jackson) following the airing of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

    Naturally, other people online had reactions to this clip, too:

    &quot;I never liked Timberlake.&quot;
    &quot;After her book releases, I&#x27;m sure he never will again.&quot;
    &quot;Why the crowd so weak tho?&quot;
    &quot;I feel sick.&quot;
    &quot;He is washed up&quot;
    &quot;Such a nasty little man&quot;
    &quot;what goes around come back around, Justin&quot;
    Got your own opinions? See you in the comments!