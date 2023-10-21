Browse links
In response to the alleged break-up text message, Britney reportedly said, "I'm going to show him that he blew the best thing he ever had."
told her to not have a baby, cheated on her and then broke up with her through text …— juaan (@juaangng_) October 19, 2023
oh thats why she was going hard in the overprotected MV she came on set mad as hell and DEVOURED— allure (@allurequinn) October 21, 2023
joe jonas did that to taylor swift and zayn malik to perrie edwards while russel brand divorced katy perry via text and now this… see how normalize it is for men to dump a woman over text than to man up and talk to them in person— allure (@allurequinn) October 19, 2023
Justin Timberlake breaks up over text.— Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) October 19, 2023
Joe Jonas does it on social media.
Where are the real men who own up to their mistakes, honour the women while breaking up, and stop being total cowards?
this is one of the horrible things a woman can experience… like man up and talk to her in person??— allure (@allurequinn) October 19, 2023
ouu justin when i catch you- pic.twitter.com/rwBlKasfHL— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) October 19, 2023