JT delivered a powerful message about opening up opportunities for women who look like her.
None!📵 thank you https://t.co/5gv9WWr8Ph— JTworld🌎🍒🫧✨ (@ThegirlJT) September 18, 2023
beats & mowa 👽🫶🏾😵💫✨ pic.twitter.com/Pz4XE7BTSr— JTworld🌎🍒🫧✨ (@ThegirlJT) September 18, 2023
@forthe_gworls
IT GIRL!! SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID. In JT WORDS 👉🏾 “ I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo comte 🥹. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is. I know what I’m doing f*ck who don’t get it!” Im proud of you baby @JT 🦋 #forthe_gworls #fakewords #jt♬ original sound - forthe_gworls 💅🏾