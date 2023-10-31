After SAG-AFTRA Issued Its Halloween Strike Guidelines, Here Are 13 Celebs Who Went Ahead With Their TV And Movie Costumes

Megan Fox even went as far as to tag SAG-AFTRA in her Kill Bill-inspired Halloween costume post.

by Natasha Jokic

Happy Halloween! And if there's one thing we know is terrifying, it's the idea of the AMPTP not giving SAG-AFTRA things like fair wages. SpoooOOOOOoooOoky!

Of course, the actors' guild is still on strike and recently announced its controversial guidelines for members' Halloween costumes. It basically says, in response to member questions, that said members shouldn't dress up as characters from struck content — i.e. most movies and TV shows — and instead suggested folks refrain from posting on social media or as "generalized characters and figures."

This does leave somewhat of a grey area for characters that are both in comic books and movies. The Hollywood Reporter noted, "Marvel superheroes, however, are not allowed despite having comic book roots, because they’re owned by Disney." One would assume the same logic applies to DC superheroes, as DC is owned by Warner Brothers.

The guidelines were met with criticism, including one viral sarcastic tweet from Ryan Reynolds which read, "I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn." SAG-AFTRA subsequently released a statement that read, “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued."

"We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work," the union continued. 

So, here are some celebrities who went ahead with their movie-inspired costumes this year:

1. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went as Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill.

Megan tagged SAG-AFTRA in the caption of her Instagram post showcasing her look. The move was met with some criticism, even from negotiating committee member Lisa Ann Walter.

2. Joey King and her husband Steven Piet wore Barton Fink costumes.

3. Keke Palmer went as Tyra Banks' doll character from Life-Size.

4. Keke also went as the titular role from Bride of Frankenstein.

5. Halle Bailey and DDG went as Janet Jackson and Tupac's characters in Poetic Justice.

6. Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

7. Chlöe Bailey went as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

8. Margot Robbie went as V from V For Vendetta.

Of course, V for Vendetta was originally a comic book before its film adaptation in 2006.

9. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams went as Virginia Venit and Happ from Happy Gilmore.

10. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum went as Rosemary and, well, a baby from Rosemary's Baby.

11. Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch went as the Gotham City Sirens:

12. Kim Kardashian went as Cher from Clueless:

13. Finally, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies went as Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors from Showgirls:

