The guidelines were met with criticism, including one viral sarcastic tweet from Ryan Reynolds which read, "I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn." SAG-AFTRA subsequently released a statement that read, “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued."

"We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work," the union continued.