Which "Abbott Elementary" Character Are You?

Time to go back to school!

by Jen Abidor, Vicki Chen, Lindsay Webster
After what feels like the longest break ever, school is finally back in session — Abbott Elementary returns with an extra long Season 3 premiere on Wednesday!

The teachers talking at the water cooler on the season 3 premiere of abbott elementary
Gilles Mingasson / Disney

And to celebrate the big return, we had the cast — Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis — take a BuzzFeed quiz to find out which characters they're really like IRL.

Cast of abbott elementary sitting in directors&#x27; chairs to take our quiz
BuzzFeed Celeb

So who's more of a Janine and who's a Gregory? And who took the quiz over and over again but couldn't stop getting their own character? Watch the video to find out:

Okay, now it's your turn! Take the quiz to see which of Abbott's finest staff members is just like you:

And be sure to tune in to Season 3 of Abbott Elementary, premiering this Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

