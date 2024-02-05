After what feels like the longest break ever, school is finally back in session — Abbott Elementary returns with an extra long Season 3 premiere on Wednesday!
And to celebrate the big return, we had the cast — Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis — take a BuzzFeed quiz to find out which characters they're really like IRL.
So who's more of a Janine and who's a Gregory? And who took the quiz over and over again but couldn't stop getting their own character? Watch the video to find out:
Okay, now it's your turn! Take the quiz to see which of Abbott's finest staff members is just like you:
And be sure to tune in to Season 3 of Abbott Elementary, premiering this Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?