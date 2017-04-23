9 Things My Abstinence-Only Sex Ed Actually Taught Me

After watching a slideshow of close-up photos of infected genitals (an "optional" part of the curriculum that we watched, but were told we could put our heads down for, if we wanted), we did some role playing (h/t to my friend Joe for reminding me it was called "Marriage Bed"). It went like this:

I volunteered as the girl, and a male classmate volunteered as the dude (I didn't realize where this was going). We stood next to each other in the front of the classroom. Theoretically, we were married.

I picked one other guy, and he stood behind me.

The dude picked one other girl, and she stood behind him.

The guy I picked chose two girls, who stood behind him.

And the girl the dude picked chose two dudes, who stood behind her.

Those two people each picked three people, and so on, until most of the class was crowded in two pyramid-scheme-like lines, one behind the dude, and one behind me. That's when the teacher read the story.

The dude's character and my character were married, and this was our wedding night. When we slept together, since we'd each had sex with one other person before getting married, it would be as if we'd slept with all of the people standing behind us. That's because if one person in each of our crowds had a secret STI or an STI they didn't know about, we could have caught it. And now, we were going to give that STI to each other.

That last part about the STIs is not wrong, but this was the first time in my life I felt slut-shamed, even though I had no concept of slut-shaming at the time. As a 13-year-old who was going to commit to abstinence for that A on my report card, I was incredibly embarrassed to play a character who was, in my mind at the time, a danger to anyone she might want to marry. And more importantly — WHERE WERE THE POSITIVE LESSONS ON CONDOMS AND ROUTINE STI SCREENING???