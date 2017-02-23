15. Obviously IUDs aren’t for everyone.

As we’ve discussed, IUDs might not be the best choice for someone who gets really bad PMS, who also wants their birth control to fight acne, or who likes the reassurance that comes with a monthly period (hey, some people miss it when it’s not there!).

In addition, there are some cases in which you should not get an IUD — for instance:

* If you’re pregnant.

* If you have uterine abnormalities that make it hard for the IUD to stay in place.

* If you have unexplained vaginal bleeding.

* If you have liver disease, a liver tumor, or cancer of the uterus or cervix.

* If you have pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or a history of PID, you might not be a good candidate for an IUD, but talk to your doctor about your history.

* If you have untreated pelvic infections (like chlamydia or gonorrhea) or are at a high risk of these infections, you might not be a good candidate for an IUD. Talk to your doctor about your risks.

* If you have breast cancer or a history of breast cancer, you cannot use the hormonal IUD.

* If you have Wilson’s disease (a rare disorder related to how the body handles copper), you cannot use the copper IUD.