Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

1. A set of Wad-Free pads, which make sure your sheets dry the first time, instead of wadding themselves (and whatever else is in the load) into a wrinkly, wet ball that you have to somehow untangle before sending everything through the dryer again.
Promising review: "Skeptical, but then after the TikTok video it was featured in, I had to try it. Definitely can see how it keeps the sheets actually separated and wad-free. Nice the know the sheets are getting clean. Thanks!" —Leia S.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
Wad-Free is a small business founded by Cyndi Bray, who taught herself how to use a computer design program to create the first set of these pads. And yes, you did see her on Shark Tank!
2. A no-scrub, "set and forget" weekly shower cleaner because it only requires a few spritzes in bathtub/shower situations, plus a quick rinse the next day (8-12 hours later), to totally block that tedious buildup on your glass-enclosed shower from reappearing! Especially when you combine its powers with your favorite squeegee. It also banishes soap scum, oils, mold, mildew, and other dirt and grime!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $18.61+.
3. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because you'll see a difference basically immediately after one use, and if you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away years of coffee, tea, wine, and soda stains. Oh and it's painless — you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home.
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up basically every last bit of shedding your furry friend's always leaving in their wake. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever!
I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my boyfriend at his parents (for various pandemic-related reasons) and their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: it works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up TONS of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that unbelievably big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
"This is awesome!! I just went back and bought two more…I’ve had one for years and it is the best thing to get cat hair off the furniture, clothes, blankets,etc.! I would give this 10 stars if I could!" —Donna LePera
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. Some Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which one reviewer says is similar to Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat, or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.69.
6. Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds that clock in at under $30 *and* happen to be similar to AirPods (according to some reviewers) AS WELL as waterproof, meaning you can shower with 'em and listen to whatever music you want without bothering your partner/roommates. Over 223,000 people have rated these five stars — that's like, approximately the population of Richmond, Virginia or Spokane, Washington — so you know they're good.
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $22.99+.
7. A set of kid-safe plastic knives so your eager toddler or young kiddo can help you chop all kinds of veggies. With time and practice, that *might* even help you get dinner on the table faster! The serrated blades make it easy for them to cut slices, but aren't sharp enough to cut skin.
Watch this TikTok to see a kid use this to impressively slice some green peppers.
Of course, children should still be supervised while using these knives!
Promising reviews: "My daughter loves these. I saw these on TikTok then ordered them for my little kitchen helper. We cut up all types of veggies with no problem." —Maia
"I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two color combinations).
8. An aesthetically-pleasing, lightweight, and leak-proof time-marked water bottle — yes it's elegant, but it's those motivational time markings that make it really clever. The minimalist frosted look and shiny lid will spark joy every time you look at it, and after a week of twice-daily fills, you'll feel more hydrated than ever before!
It also comes in a sleek black and a muted rose color.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, because while there's nothing especially smart about mascara, there is something smart about buying a mascara that gives you results like these at a price like this. It's sweatproof, endows you with immediate length (no falsies in sight here), and is less expensive than your favorite coffeeshop drink.
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A veggie chopper to slice and dice onions, celery, and even tomatoes in a matter of seconds. One of the keys to tasty dinners is fresh ingredients, and this'll significantly cut the amount of time and effort you spend to prep them. *Phew*!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. Some stain-removing pads that'll soak up all kinds of (wet or dry!) stains from your carpet without you having to do anything but place them over the stain and stomp on them! They're originally made for pet stains, but reviewers swear by them for red wine, coffee, blood, dirt, and even some mystery stains.
Check out a TikTok of the pads in action.
Promising review: "OMG I am SO HAPPY that they are making these again. They are the absolute best. Nothing comes close! I even called and wrote to Bissell twice when they discontinued this item asking them to bring it back. Then I bought all I could from Amazon and on eBay. Now they are back! I have an older dog who sometimes has accidents and NOTHING works as well and as easily as these. Some people say they are small but I say they are perfect! In fact, because they are relatively expensive, I cut these into small pieces and use just what I need. If you rub the pad into the carpet it will completely remove the stain. Stomp on it and leave it there. The stain will be gone. I seal the bag with a bulldog clip to keep the remaining pads moist." —kscoco
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
12. The guided journal Burn After Writing, which contains prompts and thought experiments to help you stop focusing so much on your screen and instead consider your truest thoughts and feelings around your memories, your present life, and your future. That self-reflection and self-expression will help you get to know yourself a little better, which is both beautiful and meaningful.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7+.
13. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan!
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.