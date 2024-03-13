Skip To Content
Ryan Gosling Revealed A Detail About His "I'm Just Ken" Performance At The Oscars That Made It Even Sweeter

A round of applause for Eva Mendes and their daughters.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The 96th Academy Awards were last weekend, and it might've been a big night for Oppenheimer and Poor Things, but after this latest development, Ryan Gosling was the biggest winner.

Robert Downey Jr., Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy pose with their Oscars
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Although he didn't take home an Oscar, I believe Ryan's nomination for Best Supporting Actor was the best thing to happen to the Academy Awards in 95 years.

Closeup of Ryan Gosling on the Oscars red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Reprising his role as Ken, Ryan performed the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Ryan Gosling on the red carpet for a Barbie media event
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Mark and Andrew received their second nomination for Best Original Song; they previously won in 2018 for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

"I'm Just Ken" lost Best Original Song to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" also from the Barbie soundtrack, but I think it might've had the best live performance of the night.

Finneas and Billie Eilish onstage at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Everybody instantly fell in love with Ryan's rendition, from the people at home to the celebrities in the audience.

Ryan Gosling is wearing a bedazzled suit while he sings on stage
Frank Micelotta / DISNEY via Getty Images

The details of this performance brought it to perfection, for example, the nod to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, 20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, who played on the recorded track from the soundtrack, joined Ryan on stage.

Ryan Gosling, Slash, and Wolfgang Van Halen onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Then, once the other Kens from the film, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans, joined in a huge dance number, it was official. Ryan won the night.

Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Then, at the premiere of his new movie, The Fall Guy, at SXSW, Ryan revealed another small detail that made his performance even sweeter.

The cast of &quot;The Fall Guy&quot;
Michael Buckner / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Ryan is starring in The Fall Guy, a new action comedy based on a 1980s TV series alongside Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, and Hannah Waddingham.

Behind every "I'm Just Ken" performance is a really supportive family. Ryan told People that his long-term partner Eva Mendes and their daughters gave him some pointers before his big night.

Ryan is sitting and holding a baby as Eva leans on him in a scene from The Place Beyond The Pines
Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Eva and Ryan, who met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond The Pines, have been together since 2011 and have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

"It was great," Ryan said about the Oscars performance. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

Closeup of Ryan Gosling on the red carpet
Rick Kern / WireImage

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," Ryan added.

Ryan Gosling performing onstage at the Oscars with many backup dancers
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"They are such a huge part of this for me... It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place."

Ryan hugging America Ferrera during his performance
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"It was beautiful to have them there at the end," Ryan said.

Ryan in pink outfit with dancers in suits and hats during a stage show
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yes, we have Eva and the girls to thank for iconic moments like this:

Ryan being carried by dancers as others dance around him while holding cutouts of vintage Barbie
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And iconic moments like this that will live forever in our memory:

Ryan Gosling caressing the cheek of a backup dancer as they sit on a set of steps
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Ryan might've said this is the end of Ken for now, but after that performance, let's hope Eva and the girls can convince him to return for a sequel.

Closeup of Ryan Gosling waving to photographers on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Long live the Kenergy!

