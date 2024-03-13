Ryan Gosling Revealed A Detail About His "I'm Just Ken" Performance At The Oscars That Made It Even Sweeter

Hot Topic
The 96th Academy Awards were last weekend, and it might've been a big night for Oppenheimer and Poor Things, but after this latest development, Ryan Gosling was the biggest winner.
Although he didn't take home an Oscar, I believe Ryan's nomination for Best Supporting Actor was the best thing to happen to the Academy Awards in 95 years.
Reprising his role as Ken, Ryan performed the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
"I'm Just Ken" lost Best Original Song to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" also from the Barbie soundtrack, but I think it might've had the best live performance of the night.
Everybody instantly fell in love with Ryan's rendition, from the people at home to the celebrities in the audience.
The details of this performance brought it to perfection, for example, the nod to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, who played on the recorded track from the soundtrack, joined Ryan on stage.
Then, once the other Kens from the film, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans, joined in a huge dance number, it was official. Ryan won the night.
Then, at the premiere of his new movie, The Fall Guy, at SXSW, Ryan revealed another small detail that made his performance even sweeter.
Behind every "I'm Just Ken" performance is a really supportive family. Ryan told People that his long-term partner Eva Mendes and their daughters gave him some pointers before his big night.
"It was great," Ryan said about the Oscars performance. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."
"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," Ryan added.
"They are such a huge part of this for me... It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place."
"It was beautiful to have them there at the end," Ryan said.
Yes, we have Eva and the girls to thank for iconic moments like this:
And iconic moments like this that will live forever in our memory:
Ryan might've said this is the end of Ken for now, but after that performance, let's hope Eva and the girls can convince him to return for a sequel.
Long live the Kenergy!
