Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are The Best Reactions To Rachel McAdams's Cameo On "Saturday Night Live"

    Jacob Elordi, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, AND Rachel McAdams together feels like a coordinated attack on my soul.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Warning: If you're bothered by people referring to their favorite celebs as "MOTHER," this post is not for you.

    Rachel McAdams has arrived! I repeat. "Mother" aka Rachel McAdams has arrived!

    Closeup of Rachel McAdams
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    First, Saturday Night Live did us dirty because it's bad enough we were collectively dry-heaving from Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Why, you ask?

    Reneé Rapp, Jacob Elordi, and Bowen Yang
    Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

    Saltburn's Jacob is "baby girl."

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

    Mean Girls' Reneé is "mother."

    Reneé Rapp onstage smiling
    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    I don't make the rules.

    And just when we could barely keep our heads on straight because Jacob and Reneé had them spinning like an Exorcist remake, the original Regina George herself, Rachel McAdams, made a cameo. She introduced Reneé's performance of "Not My Fault," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

    Closeup of Rachel McAdams
    NBC

    Rachel's appearance broke the internet, the Wi-Fi, and the satellites in the sky, especially since we've been longing for her Mean Girls-adjacent cameo for a very, very long time.

    The cast of &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    If you don't believe me, check out everyone's reactions while I rewatch her introduce Reneé for the 20th time.

    1.

    Twitter: @allurequinn

    2.

    Twitter: @LeeLovesBey

    3.

    Twitter: @hyunnie_hunny

    4.

    Twitter: @notgwendalupe

    5.

    Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

    6.

    Twitter: @makaylam45

    7.

    Twitter: @Brieyonce

    8.

    Twitter: @ashleyippolito

    9.

    Twitter: @_samepaige_

    10.

    Twitter: @sckberry

    11.

    Twitter: @am2yaaa

    12.

    Twitter: @iylmniall

    13.

    Twitter: @apocalipstickzz

    14.

    Twitter: @hcrrorgirls

    15.

    Twitter: @sabrina_karami

    16.

    Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

    Okay, now that that's over, let me be a completely normal person and listen to "Mr. McAdams" on Lil Dicky's new album Penith for the 20th time.

    Closeup of Rachel McAdams and Lil Dicky
    FX

    Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.