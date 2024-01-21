Warning: If you're bothered by people referring to their favorite celebs as "MOTHER," this post is not for you.
Jacob Elordi, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, AND Rachel McAdams together feels like a coordinated attack on my soul.
she did not join the mean girls walmart ad but showed up to introduce the new regina george… mother if you ask me https://t.co/sFXgqTOr81— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 21, 2024
the old regina introducing the new regina 🥹 this was so sweet of her— lesego. 🪩 (@LeeLovesBey) January 21, 2024
omg she don’t be leaving her house for nobody! reneé just really won this one out and that’s crazy— Hyunnie 💋 (@hyunnie_hunny) January 21, 2024
renee rapp, megan thee stallion and rachel mcadams doing the spider man meme but regina george style ✨ pic.twitter.com/WsrKDAQQkg— popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 21, 2024
omg! Rachel McAdams just introduced Reneé Rapp before her second SNL musical performance— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
the Regina George torch has officially been passed pic.twitter.com/257c8iNbTj
everyone was harmed in the making of our reaction to rachel mcadams introducing reneé on snl. pic.twitter.com/gcEnQLZSJm— kayla (@makaylam45) January 21, 2024
Omggggg not Rachel McAdams introducing so many levels to this I’m shakingggggg https://t.co/KcQVuesQOT— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) January 21, 2024
i’m sorry but renee rap being able to get rachel mcadams AND megan thee stallion to support her in her first snl appearance?? MOTHER STATUS SECURED pic.twitter.com/VbnuTmhwih— Internet Mom is the REAL villain (@ashleyippolito) January 21, 2024
Rachel McAdams came to SNL to see Renee I know she is going insane pic.twitter.com/gj3uPsVJ3Z— Paige (@_samepaige_) January 21, 2024
Rachel McAdams introducing Reneé Rapp on SNL… queens coming together to maximize their joint slay. pic.twitter.com/JqYnlNvhlg— berry (@sckberry) January 21, 2024
rachel mcadams introducing reneé rapp and megan joining her to perform.. oh this snl was for the GIRLS pic.twitter.com/bU6WHCZzuo— amaya 🎰 (@am2yaaa) January 21, 2024
RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCING RENEE RAPP I #snl pic.twitter.com/Q0I9QmMM9A— 𝐚. (@iylmniall) January 21, 2024
WHEN RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCED RENEE RAP ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE #SNL pic.twitter.com/Swtsgp7dpZ— kava - adult theatre kid (@apocalipstickzz) January 21, 2024
reneé rapp snl debut, little lesbian intern, insane snow angel performance, being introduced by rachel mcadams, and she performed not my fault with megan??? I don't know what losing is pic.twitter.com/tLg0tXz2Ul— rae 🦋🤍 (@hcrrorgirls) January 21, 2024
renee in a skit renee performing snow angel rachel mcadams introducing renee before she performs renee performing with megan thee stallion i am not BREATHING pic.twitter.com/kdKJypdp4u— brina (@sabrina_karami) January 21, 2024
Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges pic.twitter.com/I5kaJnbAdE— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024