Megan Thee Stallion's Ex Released A Diss Track, And The Fans Aren't Feeling It

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I don't know what it is about Megan Thee Stallion (actually I do), but she brings out the nastiest type of jealousy in people I’ve ever seen — men and women alike."
Pardi was getting the gobble gobble by another woman in Megan’s BED?! On top of the cheating itself, she was shot by her former friend and torn down by the public for it during this time. Cut the fucking “FEMINIST” tattoo off his body.— Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) November 3, 2023
I actually respected Pardi and bought his whole feminist schtick. But, he’s dead to me.— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) November 3, 2023
It’s obvious he cheated on her in her own house because Megan Thee Stallion has the rap career he wishes he had. That’s why he’s relegated to being a ghostwriter with flop albums.
He knew…
Pardi knew to turn off his IG comments but didn't know to not cheat on Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/Jz7g9vnvo3— em♡ (@spicytheepisces) November 3, 2023
He needs to stick to ghostwriting— Libra Coded (@LenValyrian) November 18, 2023
Idk what it is about Megan Thee Stallion (actually I do) but she brings out the nastiest type of jealousy in people I’ve ever seen. Men and women alike.— Galacta Girl 🛸 (@GiftedAsia) November 18, 2023
Pardi raps like the teacher asked him to read out loud for the class.— Laura London Vibe (@huegolden) November 18, 2023
Meg: “I’m very depressed about several things, including how I was cheated on.”— Demitrius Covington (@AvengerCovin1) November 18, 2023
Pardi: “Let me explain to you why I’m actually the victim in all this.”
pardi : “ megan thee stallion is a disgusting person “— WYNTER 🇯🇲 (@wynterklipz) November 18, 2023
also him : pic.twitter.com/mFEbKDqCQ9
Megan Thee Stallion can lie and throw everyone else under the bus. But as soon as someone responds it’s a problem I’m happy Pardi told his side‼️ pic.twitter.com/WSEDfKOxYV— ‼️‼️‼️ (@SayItAgainB1tch) November 18, 2023
Saying "you have everything, you should be happy" to someone who lost both thier parents and grandma within 3 years, was shot, and had the media/men trashing her for years is wild— DΞZ L. King (@dezlking) November 18, 2023
Lmfaoooooooo never let this man touch a microphone again— フリさま (FOOLY URAMESHI) 🤙🏽 (@ChrissaSJE) November 18, 2023
“This ain’t for Megan thee stallion , this is for Megan the person”. Pardi is pathetic pic.twitter.com/QIOiKnQSUT— Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) November 18, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion after she hears Pardi diss track pic.twitter.com/ZaQSnndZL5— ALEXANDER SHEIN ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 18, 2023
After hearing Pardi say “This ain’t for Megan thee Stallion, this is for Megan thee Person”… pic.twitter.com/HuajkaHoku— Van (@vanman_1000) November 18, 2023