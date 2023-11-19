Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Megan Thee Stallion's Ex Released A Diss Track, And The Fans Aren't Feeling It

    "I don't know what it is about Megan Thee Stallion (actually I do), but she brings out the nastiest type of jealousy in people I’ve ever seen — men and women alike."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Megan Thee Stallion has shed a new light on the haters.

    Closeup of Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer dress with a plunging neckline
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    The three-time Grammy winner released a new single, "Cobra," earlier this month, and it's causing a stir.

    Megan Thee Stallion onstage
    Prince Williams / WireImage

    The single features the ripping guitar solos of artist/producer Diggy Lessard, son of Dave Matthews Band's bassist Stefan Lessard, and shows Megan stepping into a new era.

    After leaving her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, the 28-year-old proudly released this track about her experiences with depression and exploitation independently from anymore problematic figures in her orbit.

    Closeup of Megan Thee Stallion at a an Alice in Wonderland party
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

    The single features vulnerable lyrics like "Breaking down and I had the whole world watching / But the worst part is really who watch me / Every night I cried / I almost died, and nobody close tried to stop me," but it's one particular line that had the internet in a frenzy.

    Closeup of Megan Thee Stallion
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    In the song, Megan explicitly talked about how her anxiety causes her to cancel her plans before revealing that she caught someone cheating by engaging in a sex act in her bed.

    Closeup of Megan Thee Stallion
    Hot Girl / Megan Thee Stallion

    Fans quickly took aim at Megan's ex-boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, who wasn't directly named in the song but was assumed to be the person in question.

    Closeup of Pardi and Megan
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for 40/40 Club

    Twitter: @flwrchldtweets

    Twitter: @Olas_Truth

    Twitter: @spicytheepisces

    After working together on both "Savage (Remix)" and "WAP," Megan and Pardi confirmed their relationship on February 19, 2021, in an Instagram Live. In May 2023, after Megan was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, rumors began her relationship with Pardi was over. Neither person has spoken publicly about their breakup — until now, kinda.

    Closeup of Pardi and Megan
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    So, while Megan was walking the red carpet at the GQ Man of the Year party with A-list celebrities on Nov. 15, Pardi was slow-cooking up a response to Megan's few lines of ambiguity in "Cobra."

    Megan Thee Stallion
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Pardi released a whole diss track titled "Thee Person," which attacks Megan's character and credibility and denies the cheating accusations.

    Closeup of Pardison Fontaine
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    If you have four minutes and thirty seconds to spare while you're taking out the trash or going to the bathroom, check it out.

    The diss track starts with, "I'd like to apologize for no longer keeping up with your lies or supporting your habits to tell half-truths / I hope this message reaches you well / Hope you get the help you need," before he really goes in.

    How quickly his tune changed since earlier this year when he released a poem many fans believed was a tribute to Megan.

    Pardi onstage
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    The poem included lines like, "You know your happiness cannot be purchased / It's deeply rooted and not just surface / The dream ain't big enough if you think about it and not get nervous / If you need me, girl, I'm at your service."

    And, of course, fans are having mixed reactions to the release of the diss track. Many people are not fans of the song at all:

    Twitter: @LenValyrian

    Twitter: @GiftedAsia

    Twitter: @huegolden

    Twitter: @AvengerCovin1

    Twitter: @wynterklipz

    Sure, a few people liked Pardison's diss track:

    UPN / The CW / VH1 / Via Twitter: @SayItAgainB1tch

    Twitter: @realbaehangie

    But, mostly, everyone wasn't feeling it:

    Twitter: @dezlking

    Twitter: @ChrissaSJE

    Twitter: @EmiEleode

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @_romeko

    BET / Via Twitter: @vanman_1000

    Megan has yet to respond to Pardi's almost-5-minute diss track to her single, ambiguous lyric. We'll keep you updated when she does.

    Check out the music video for "Cobra," now streaming on all major platforms.

    View this video on YouTube
    Hot Girl / Megan Thee Stallion / Via youtu.be

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.