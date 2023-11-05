Celebrity·Posted on Nov 5, 2023Lupita Nyong'o Took Her Turn At The Naked Dress Trend, And The Reactions Are WonderfulI feel like Lupita's in her Reputation era.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Lupita Nyong'o has stolen the show. Jose Perez / GC Images On Nov. 4, the celebs dressed their best for the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala to honor artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for LACMA Everyone looked their absolute best, which makes sense given that Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno was co-chairs with Leonardo DiCaprio. Pedro Pascal and Andrew Garfield wore these stylish black and maroon suits with white trim from Sabato's first formal menswear designs. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA Pedro's sister and actor Lux Pascal and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson look amazing, too. Stars from Rosé, Billie Eilish, to Jessica Chastain each put their own spin on classic Gucci looks. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA, Presley Ann / Getty Images But, the main event, in my humble opinion, was Lupita. John Nacion / Getty Images The 40-year-old actor has been the talk of the town lately after recently sharing her devastating breakup announcement with her fans. Variety / Variety via Getty Images She turned the heartbreak into a moment to share wisdom, positivity, and solidarity with her fanbase. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images And despite being afraid of cats, she adopted a cat to help mend her broken heart. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Now, the Black Panther star stepped out in a semi-sheer burgundy gown, a diamond necklace, rings, and a black/red smokey eye and lipstick to show the world she means business. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Audi Of course, all the celebs HAD to get a picture with her because she's the moment. Emma Mcintyrey / Getty Images for Audi Including Ke Huy Quan: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Audi Jessica Chastain: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA David Oyelowo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Audi And the fans are in love with her racy new look. @lupitanyongo @lupitanyongo @lupitanyongo @lupitanyongo @lupitanyongo @lupitanyongo You better go off, Lupita!