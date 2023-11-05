Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Lupita Nyong'o Took Her Turn At The Naked Dress Trend, And The Reactions Are Wonderful

I feel like Lupita's in her Reputation era.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Lupita Nyong'o has stolen the show.

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Jose Perez / GC Images

On Nov. 4, the celebs dressed their best for the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala to honor artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher.

Arrows pointing to Gucci people
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for LACMA

Everyone looked their absolute best, which makes sense given that Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno was co-chairs with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pedro Pascal and Andrew Garfield wore these stylish black and maroon suits with white trim from Sabato's first formal menswear designs.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

Pedro's sister and actor Lux Pascal and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson look amazing, too.

Stars from Rosé, Billie Eilish, to Jessica Chastain each put their own spin on classic Gucci looks.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA, Presley Ann / Getty Images

But, the main event, in my humble opinion, was Lupita.

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
John Nacion / Getty Images

The 40-year-old actor has been the talk of the town lately after recently sharing her devastating breakup announcement with her fans.

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

She turned the heartbreak into a moment to share wisdom, positivity, and solidarity with her fanbase.

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And despite being afraid of cats, she adopted a cat to help mend her broken heart.

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Now, the Black Panther star stepped out in a semi-sheer burgundy gown, a diamond necklace, rings, and a black/red smokey eye and lipstick to show the world she means business.

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Audi

Of course, all the celebs HAD to get a picture with her because she's the moment.

&quot;wow!&quot;
Emma Mcintyrey / Getty Images for Audi

Including Ke Huy Quan:

Closeup of Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Audi

Jessica Chastain:

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o and Jessica Chastain
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

David Oyelowo:

David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Audi

And the fans are in love with her racy new look.

&quot;Shine, Lupita, shine!&quot;
@lupitanyongo
&quot;So beautiful!!&quot;
@lupitanyongo
&quot;You&#x27;re such a natural beauty!!&quot;
@lupitanyongo
&quot;Such a beautiful woman!&quot;
@lupitanyongo
&quot;Best dressed actress in history&quot;
@lupitanyongo
&quot;Ok but this colour on you!!!!&quot;
@lupitanyongo

You better go off, Lupita!