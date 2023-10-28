Lupita Nyong'o is officially a cat lady and she wants the world to know!
Earlier today, Lupita announced on Instagram that she added a furry friend to her family and the timing couldn't have been better.
Lupita revealed last week that she and her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, split after one year of dating. The Oscar winner did not reveal his name in the post, but she did admit that he was a person she could "no longer trust" and that she was in a "season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
So, to help keep her mind off things, Lupita did something she never thought she'd do: adopt a cat.
"Introducing my new companion, Yoyo," Lupita wrote. "I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was altered instantly recently, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities."
"I fostered Yoyo from Best Friends Adoption Center, and three days into it, I knew I could not give him up."
And she's already learned so much about him, like he loves food and being around people. Yoyo is also very picky about his cat toys and is an excellent bug-catcher.
Lupita's view on pets, specifically cats, changed completely after meeting Yoyo. She credits the feline for "saving" her during a dark time.
"I never understood people whose phones were full of photos and videos of their pets - now I am one of those people! It may look like I saved Yoyo, but really, Yoyo is saving me."
Animals truly make the world a better place. We're happy they found each other. To learn more about Lupita and Yoyo, read her full Instagram post below.