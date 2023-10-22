Lupita Nyong'o Shared A New Statement After Announcing Her Breakup With Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o is speaking out again after announcing her breakup from Selema Masekela.
Quick recap: Earlier this week, Lupita posted a powerful message about heartbreak that was seemingly revealing her split from the TV host.
"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote. "I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.'"
"But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."
Lupita also said that she shared the message "to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it."
Clearly, her statement made an impact. Lupita received an outpouring of positive reactions online to her words — and now she's thanking everyone for their support.
In a new statement shared to her IG story, Lupita thanked everyone "for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated."
"They are a balm. And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather."
Lupita also revealed that people shared "resources that have helped you move through the pain" — and then she shared some words of wisdom from people that she's already received.
Here's some of what she shared:
It sounds like Lupita's going to keep posting these inspiring messages, so stay tuned.