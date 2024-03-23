Celebrities and notable figures are showing support for Kate Middleton.
After months of speculation and wide-ranging conspiracy theories due to her absence, Princess Catherine confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer.
On Friday, in a video statement shared across networks and social media, Kate confirmed that during her successful "major abdominal surgery," it was found that "cancer had been present."
She began "preventative chemotherapy" and said she and Prince William did "everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
Kate assured viewers that she was "getting stronger every day" as she will focus on making a full recovery, and the public's "love, support, and kindness" serves as "a great source of comfort and reassurance."
Here are some of the celebrities and notable figures who have spoken out in support of Princess Catherine's announcement: