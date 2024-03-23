Skip To Content
    Here Are The Celebrities Who Showed Support For Kate Middleton Following Her Cancer Announcement

    "Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person."

    Mychal Thompson
    Celebrities and notable figures are showing support for Kate Middleton.

    closeup of kate
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    After months of speculation and wide-ranging conspiracy theories due to her absence, Princess Catherine confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    In January, Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales had undergone "abdominal surgery." She remained out of the public eye except for several released photos and videos, which led to intense speculation.

    On Friday, in a video statement shared across networks and social media, Kate confirmed that during her successful "major abdominal surgery," it was found that "cancer had been present."

    kate in striped top sitting on a bench with trees and flowers in the background
    @KensingtonRoyal/x.com

    She began "preventative chemotherapy" and said she and Prince William did "everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

    kate and william walking with their children at a royal event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    William and Kate share three children: George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

    Kate assured viewers that she was "getting stronger every day" as she will focus on making a full recovery, and the public's "love, support, and kindness" serves as "a great source of comfort and reassurance."

    Royal Family

    Here are some of the celebrities and notable figures who have spoken out in support of Princess Catherine's announcement:

    King Charles and Queen Camilla

    the two waving at people
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    UK newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, reported, "A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that His Majesty, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, was 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.'"

    "The spokesman added that the King had 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,'" and "Both the king and the queen 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.'"


    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated, clapping, Meghan in a strapless top
    Joshua Sammer / Getty Images

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement wishing "health and healing" for the princess.

    "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.'"

    President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

    Joe Biden and Jill Biden standing together, Joe in a suit with a tie and Jill in a green dress and jacket
    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    The President and the first lady shared a thoughtful message on X, "Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate." 

    James Middleton

    james walking alongside kate
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    Kate's younger brother posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you, too."

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

    The Academy Award-winner called Kate a "pillar of grace" in a comment left on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram.  

    “A pillar of grace and strength! Sending love,” she wrote.

    Halsey

    Woman with short hair and tattoos wearing a tank top and jeans, holding a glass, at a sports event
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    The "Die 4 Me" singer posted on her IG Story slamming speculation and defended the princess' right to privacy regardless of being a public figure. "I understand when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand. But God forbid someone needs a break for a few weeks or months, it's no one's business why." 

    "And with respect to public life, who you are and how you're doing when you 'sign up for this' is subject to change at any moment. And the newly changed 'you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance."

    Olivia Munn

    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Olivia praised Kate for her bravery and gave best wishes to her family. 

    “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best. 🤍🤍🤍,” Olivia wrote.

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a long-sleeved black dress, standing confidently on the red carpet
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    The Academy Award-winner first defended Kate from conspiracy theories before the cancer diagnosis on Instagram

    Following the public announcement, Jamie commented on her post, "AFTERWORD!" she started, "And now Princess Kate has told us about her health, and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on."

    Shannen Doherty

    Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

    After the news, the actor posted to Instagram, showing support for Kate and hopes that this would become a "learning moment" for people who failed to respect her privacy. 

    "Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person," Shannen said. "We ALL have the right to go thru [sic] illness or life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children. I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye. And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught."

    Katie Couric

    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    The journalist posted support for Kate's decision to address the public on Instagram

    "Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy," Katie wrote. "As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts."

    Hoda Kotb

    John Nacion / Getty Images

    The broadcaster showed her support for Kate in a quote posted on her Instagram with "prayers" and admiration for her courage.  Attributed to an unknown author, the quote read, "Your illness does not define you. Your strength and courage does." 

    Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Atpimages / Getty Images

    The Academy Award-winner posted to Instagram, writing, "Wales and the World is with you, HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."

    Billie Jean King

    John Nacion / WireImage

    The tennis legend posted to her X account, sending "love, support and best wishes" to the Princess. 

    "Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales," Billie Jean wrote.

    Mia Farrow

    Arturo Holmes / WireImage

    Mia posted to X, sending "prayers" for Kate and her family. 

    "Prayers for a swift and complete recovery for lovely Princess Kate and for everyone and every family now dealing with a tough diagnosis," she wrote.

    You can watch Kate Middleton's complete statement here.