On Friday, Kensington Palace released a video on social media of the Princess of Wales saying that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She did not state the form of cancer.
Later that day, a statement from Harry and Meghan, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was reported by BBC News and Vanity Fair: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."
While Kate's message came after weeks of intense public interest in her whereabouts, she did not address this scrutiny in the video.
Instead, Kate noted that she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January. Kensington Palace issued a statement the day after the surgery, noting that it was "successful" and that Kate would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," Kate said in Friday's video, noting that she is "in the early stages" of "preventative chemotherapy" as advised by her medical team.
Kate noted that the cancer diagnosis came as "a huge shock," and that she and Prince William have taken the time to "process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family," including telling their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — "in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that [she's] going to be OK."
"As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she continued. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."