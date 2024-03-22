Skip To Content
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Addressed Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis In A Supportive Statement

    Their statement was reported by BBC News and Vanity Fair following Kate Middleton's video message Friday.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their well wishes for their sister-in-law Kate Middleton following her public announcement of a cancer diagnosis.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing with a group, Meghan in a button-up shirt
    Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

    On Friday, Kensington Palace released a video on social media of the Princess of Wales saying that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She did not state the form of cancer.

    Kate in a striped sweater sitting on a bench with greenery and flowers in the background
    Kensington Palace / Via youtube.com

    Later that day, a statement from Harry and Meghan, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was reported by BBC News and Vanity Fair: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

    Prince William and Kate walking with Prince Harry and Meghan
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Harry and Meghan to confirm the statement.

    While Kate's message came after weeks of intense public interest in her whereabouts, she did not address this scrutiny in the video.

    Kate in blue coat and matching hat smiling with people in the background
    Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

    Instead, Kate noted that she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January. Kensington Palace issued a statement the day after the surgery, noting that it was "successful" and that Kate would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

    Close-up of a smiling Kate, wearing a light-colored top
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," Kate said in Friday's video, noting that she is "in the early stages" of "preventative chemotherapy" as advised by her medical team.

    Kate in a tailored blue blazer and trousers with a smile, walking outdoors
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Kate noted that the cancer diagnosis came as "a huge shock," and that she and Prince William have taken the time to "process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family," including telling their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — "in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that [she's] going to be OK."

    William in a navy suit and tie, Kate wearing a red hat and coat
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    "As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she continued. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

    Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling, in casual attire, outdoors; Kate wears a blue blazer, William in a collared shirt
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    You can watch her entire message below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Kensington Palace / Via youtube.com