    After Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis, Halsey Slammed The Media For Speculating On Her Whereabouts

    "God forbid someone needs a few weeks or months."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The world continues to react to Kate Middleton's revelation that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

    Woman in elegant blue coat and matching hat, accessorized with earrings, attending a formal event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Yesterday, after months of speculation following time away from the public eye, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video statement from Kate where she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with an as-yet-undisclosed form of cancer.

    @KensingtonRoyal / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

    "As you can imagine, this has taken time," she said. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay."

    Woman with wavy hair smiling, wearing a V-neck outfit
    Getty Images

    As previously mentioned, Kate's announcement follows a lot of public speculation from the media and on social media as to where she's been the last few months. Understandably, some of it looks a little insensitive in retrospect.

    Kate Middleton in a white coat and matching trousers holding a small bag, walking at an event
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    As such, some have spoken out in support of Kate following all the scrutiny — including Halsey.

    halsey in fantasy-themed makeup and costume with sheer fabric and nature-inspired accessories
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Earlier this weekend, the pop star posted a message on her IG Story speaking out against the speculation. "Hope the people and media who sensationalized a woman's desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse," she wrote.

    the IG story
    @iamhalsey

    “And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey. I understand that when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand. But God forbid someone needs a few weeks or months, it’s no one’s business why.”

    Woman smiling, wearing a structured blazer. Her hair styled in soft waves
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    "And with respect to public life," she continued, "who you are and how you're doing when you 'sign up for this' is subject to change at any moment."

    Halsey poses with short hair, winged eyeliner, and a pink top at an event
    Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

    "And the newly changed 'you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance."

    Kate Middleton conversing with guests, wearing a beaded gown and tiara, at a formal event
    Getty Images

    You can read more about Kate's cancer diagnosis here.