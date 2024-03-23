The world continues to react to Kate Middleton's revelation that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Yesterday, after months of speculation following time away from the public eye, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video statement from Kate where she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with an as-yet-undisclosed form of cancer.
"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she said. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay."
As previously mentioned, Kate's announcement follows a lot of public speculation from the media and on social media as to where she's been the last few months. Understandably, some of it looks a little insensitive in retrospect.
As such, some have spoken out in support of Kate following all the scrutiny — including Halsey.
Earlier this weekend, the pop star posted a message on her IG Story speaking out against the speculation. "Hope the people and media who sensationalized a woman's desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse," she wrote.
“And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey. I understand that when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand. But God forbid someone needs a few weeks or months, it’s no one’s business why.”
"And with respect to public life," she continued, "who you are and how you're doing when you 'sign up for this' is subject to change at any moment."
"And the newly changed 'you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance."
