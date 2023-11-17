Harry Styles' mom won't stand for any slander against her son.
Anne Twist, 56, recently took to Instagram to defend her son after he debuted a brand-new hairstyle.
Fans first spotted his shaved head at a Las Vegas U2 concert he attended with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell.
Then, on Wednesday, the 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer took control of the narrative and officially revealed his new buzzcut in an Instagram post for his Pleasing beauty brand.
The caption read, "Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023."
Harry's hairstyles over the years have always been a main character in his career like his earliest days in One Direction.
And his hair grew with his career.
And, it grew...
And kept growing...
...until he grew into the international solo artist we know today.
On Friday morning, Harry's mom, Anne, responded to the fans' criticism, highlighting the hypocrisy of ignoring his brand's message of "treating people with kindness."
"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she wrote in an Instagram post. "There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. 🤷🏻♀️#TPWK"
Anne is known for not playing around when it comes to Harry, as she defended the "As It Was" singer last year against critics of Don't Worry Darling.
Many "Harries" aka fans, had words of praise for the fierce mother of two.
Anne is also mother to Harry's older sister, Gemma Styles, 32.