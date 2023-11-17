Skip To Content
    Fans Are Praising Harry Styles's Mom After She Defended His New Haircut Against Online Backlash

    Mama bear doesn't play about her "Watermelon Sugar" singing cub.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Harry Styles' mom won't stand for any slander against her son.

    A closeup of Harry&#x27;s mother smiling at an event
    Tim P. Whitby

    Anne Twist, 56, recently took to Instagram to defend her son after he debuted a brand-new hairstyle.

    Fans first spotted his shaved head at a Las Vegas U2 concert he attended with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Then, on Wednesday, the 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer took control of the narrative and officially revealed his new buzzcut in an Instagram post for his Pleasing beauty brand.

    The caption read, "Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023."

    Harry's hairstyles over the years have always been a main character in his career like his earliest days in One Direction.

    A closeup of Harry with shaggy hair
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    And his hair grew with his career.

    him with longer hair that&#x27;s messy
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    And, it grew...

    Harry with curly hair that is getting to close his shoulders
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    And kept growing...

    Harry with hair past shoulder length
    C Flanigan / Getty Images

    ...until he grew into the international solo artist we know today.

    his hair is cut into a modern length brushed messily to one side
    Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

    Now, the literal buzz over his head quickly went viral, and while several fans appreciated the new style, the British superstar received a lot of questionable criticism for the look.

    Twitter: @__daniellle__

    Twitter: @kriegystyles

    Twitter: @oomfabelle

    On Friday morning, Harry's mom, Anne, responded to the fans' criticism, highlighting the hypocrisy of ignoring his brand's message of "treating people with kindness."

    "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she wrote in an Instagram post. "There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. 🤷🏻‍♀️#TPWK"

    anne talking to a group of women
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Rachel Jackson

    Anne is known for not playing around when it comes to Harry, as she defended the "As It Was" singer last year against critics of Don't Worry Darling.

    closeup of him in the film
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote on an Instagram Story. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

    Many "Harries" aka fans, had words of praise for the fierce mother of two.

    Anne is also mother to Harry's older sister, Gemma Styles, 32.

    so with you here anne, his body his choice his hair doesn&#x27;t change his personality or who he is as a person
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    people have to learn to mind their own business and not make comments on choices on their not own bodies
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    harry was a legacy of creating a safe place for people to be whoever they want to be without judgment or hate and this is how people repay that
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    its actuallly insane how many people have chalked up his talent and personality to his hair
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    tell them anne!
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    if people are a fan of H just for his hair then they can politely keep walking
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com
    thanks for speaking out!
    @annetwist / Via instagram.com

    So, talk mess about Harry if you want to, but when Mama Bear reads you for filth — that's on you, boo.