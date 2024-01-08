Skip To Content
25 Incredibly Pure Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes

Brie Larson teared up when she saw J.Lo and said Selena is what inspired her to become an actor.

by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Meryl Streep gave Amanda Seyfried a kiss on the cheek, and it seemed to make Amanda's whole night:

Meryl Streep kissing Amanda Seyfried on the cheek
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

2. Emma Stone won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Poor Things, and Jennifer Lawrence had the absolute best reaction — despite being in that category herself:

Twitter: @JuanEdits

3. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got a bestie pic in:

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

4. Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win Best Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. She gave a special shoutout to the father of her kids: "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother":

Ali Wong accepting her Golden Globe
Paramount +

5. She also shared a big smooch with Bill Hader:

Ali Wong and Bill Hader kissing
Paramount +

6. John Krasinski bowed down to his wife, Emily Blunt, on the red carpet:

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Mark Ruffalo jumped in the air after Poor Things won Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy:

Mark Ruffalo jumping in the air
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8. And the cast shared a good laugh together:

The cast of &quot;Poor Things&quot; laughing
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

9. Brie Larson fangirled over Jennifer Lopez and said Selena is what inspired her to become an actor:

Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @FilmUpdates

10. Ayo Edebiri won Best Actress in TV Musical or Comedy for The Bear, and she made a point to thank her assistants:

&quot;Assistants!&quot;
Paramount +

11. She also got a cute shot with costar Jeremy Allen White, who also won for The Bear:

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White holding up their Golden Globes
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12. Emma Stone gave Emily Blunt such a big hug that she had to hold on to a chair:

Twitter: @badpostblunt

13. Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion:

Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

14. Bill Hader asked Taylor Swift for a selfie:

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift taking a selfie
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

15. Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous person to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon. She called the win "historic" and started her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language:

Lily Gladstone accepting her Golden Globe
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

16. And her costar Leonardo DiCaprio seemed SO proud of her:

Twitter: @etnow

17. Trevor Noah and Natasha Lyonne posed together:

Trevor Noah and Natasha Lyonne
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

18. Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin — who all won for Succession — grabbed a celebratory shot together:

Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin with their Golden Globes
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19. Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh looked happy in red:

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon

20. Suits costars Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht reunited:

Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Gillian Anderson wore a dress covered in vaginas:

Gillian Anderson on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn/ Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

22. Simu Liu and Issa Rae had big smiles for the camera:

Simu Liu and Issa Rae
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃÂ«t & Chandon

23. When Paul Giamatti won Best Actor — Comedy or Musical for The Holdovers, he showed teachers some love in his acceptance speech. "Teachers are good people, you've got to respect them. They do a good thing, it's a tough job, so this is for teachers as well":

Paul Giamatti accepting his Golden Globe
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

24. Da'Vine Joy Randolph — who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers — gave her trophy a little kiss:

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph kissing her Golden Globe award
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25. And finally, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie celebrated Barbie winning the Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award:

America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie with their Golden Globe
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

What was your favorite moment of the night? LMK in the comments below! And check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.