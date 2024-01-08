25 Incredibly Pure Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes

4.Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win Best Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. She gave a special shoutout to the father of her kids: "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother":
13.Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion:
14.Bill Hader asked Taylor Swift for a selfie:
15.Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous person to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon. She called the win "historic" and started her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language:
16. And her costar Leonardo DiCaprio seemed SO proud of her:
22.Simu Liu and Issa Rae had big smiles for the camera:
23.When Paul Giamatti won Best Actor — Comedy or Musical for The Holdovers, he showed teachers some love in his acceptance speech. "Teachers are good people, you've got to respect them. They do a good thing, it's a tough job, so this is for teachers as well":
24.Da'Vine Joy Randolph — who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers — gave her trophy a little kiss:
25.And finally, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie celebrated Barbie winning the Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award:
