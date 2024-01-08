Skip To Content
The Internet Is Obsessed With Ali Wong Kissing Bill Hader After Her Golden Globes Win

"Everyone saw Ali Wong kiss Bill Hader, right? RIGHT?!"

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Tonight, Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series!

Closeup of Ali Wong holding her Golden Globe
Paramount +

Other nominated actors included Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six, Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Olsen for Love & Death, Juno Temple for Fargo, and Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers.

She received the award for her incredible performance in Beef. Her costar, Steven Yeun, also won for his role in the Netflix show.

Steven Yeun accepting his Golden Globe
Paramount +

While many folks online were stoked to see Ali win...

MTV/ Twitter: @heyjaeee

...a lot of people focused on how she got a little lost on her way to the stage, LOL.

Twitter: @theashleyray

Bravo / Twitter: @hugeasmammoth_

CBS / Twitter: @afuasowusu

But the thing the internet is obsessing over? The big smooch that Ali and Bill Hader shared when her win was announced!

Ali Wong and Bill Hader kissing
Paramount +

The couple rekindled their romance in April of last year, but many fans apparently hadn't heard the news!

Paramount + / Twitter: @oohhdeer

Bravo / Twitter: @55mmbae

Twitter: @NicCurcio

Paramount + / Twitter: @audrey_hbw

NBC / Twitter: @fiddledeedee85

NBC / Twitter: @crankykite

Congrats, Ali! You can check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.