Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Golden Globes badge

Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes Vagina Dress Truly Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

"Gillian Anderson said Sex Education may have ended, but it is NOT over!!!!"

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Another year, another Golden Globes to kick off awards season! And I've already picked the best-dressed celeb of the night: the one and only Gillian Anderson.

Gillian Anderson on the red carpet in a floor-length, strapless gown with pockets
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

At first glance, you might say, "Sure, she looks elegant and beautiful. But best-dressed, really?"

Gillian Anderson standing in the middle of the red carpet
Earl Gibson Iii / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

To which I would respond, "Look closer. See anything unusual?"

Closeup of Gillian Anderson
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

VAGINAS, perhaps?

Closeup of Gillian Anderson
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It's kinda hard to see, but her dress is designed with dozens of vaginas. Naturally, I am OBSESSED with Gillian bringing this artistic vision to the red carpet. Georgia O'Keeffe would be proud.

Closeup of Gillian Anderson&#x27;s dress
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

She stopped for a quick Deadline interview and revealed that the gown was designed by Gabriela Hearst. "It has vaginas on it," she said, waving a hand at the gorgeous print.

Closeup of Gillian&#x27;s dress
Deadline

When asked why she chose it, the actor replied, "For so many reasons. It's brand-appropriate."

Twitter: @DEADLINE

And I'm not the only one who loved it! The internet couldn't get enough:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images/ Twitter: @fiImgal

Amy Sussman / Getty Images/ Twitter: @wileysprings

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Twitter: @lordesbbqribs

Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Twitter: @sophgbson

Robert Gauthier / Getty Images / Twitter: @artgilliana

Amy Sussman/Monica Schipper/Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images / Twitter: @jeanstellasculs

What do you think of Gillian's dress? LMK in the comments below! And be sure to check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.