"If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way… you got another thing coming."
I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing 🤯 She said I wasn’t “being modest” I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!— Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) March 15, 2022
...and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my tits out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies? 😤🤯— Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) March 15, 2022