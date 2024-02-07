Like many celebrities, the actor chooses not to post her children's faces on social media. When someone on Instagram insinuated that Halle was embarrassed about her kids, she replied, "I've noticed you have said this several times now, so let me be clear — I'm not at all ashamed of my children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."