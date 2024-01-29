Skip To Content
Sophie Turner Has Gone IG Official With Her New Boyfriend, Months After Announcing Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Love this for her!!!

Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed Staff

Sophie Turner just went Instagram official with her rumored boyfriend Peregrine Pearson!

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Maja Smiejkowska / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal

In a photo carousel shared earlier this morning, she shared several photos of herself, Peregrine, and her friends Rupert Gorst, and Amadea Kimmins, while on a ski trip.

I know they're all wearing masks, so that could literally be anybody...but here's the proof:

@sophiet / instagram.com
Screenshot of Peregrine Pearson&#x27;s Instagram account
@peewee_p / Instagram: @peewee_p

She also shared this group photo where Peregrine has his arm around her.

Screenshot from Sophie&#x27;s Instagram post
@sophiet / instagram.com

Sophie and Peregrine were first linked back in October when the couple were photographed kissing in Paris, but neither publicly confirmed if they were together.

Sophie and Peregrine walking down a hallway with other people
Adam Pretty - World Rugby / World Rugby via Getty Images

This news comes shortly after Sophie's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, has reportedly started dating model Stormi Bree.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Also, fuel was added to the fire last week when fans noticed that Priyanka Chopra posted a double date photo, seemingly with Joe and Stormi, and quickly deleted it.

Screenshot from Priyanka Chopra&#x27;s Instagram story
@priyankachopra / Instagram: @priyankachopra

But anyway, as long as Sophie is happy, we're happy. ✨