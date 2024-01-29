Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 1 hour agoSophie Turner Has Gone IG Official With Her New Boyfriend, Months After Announcing Her Divorce From Joe JonasLove this for her!!!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Sophie Turner just went Instagram official with her rumored boyfriend Peregrine Pearson! Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Maja Smiejkowska / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal In a photo carousel shared earlier this morning, she shared several photos of herself, Peregrine, and her friends Rupert Gorst, and Amadea Kimmins, while on a ski trip. View this photo on Instagram @sophiet / instagram.com I know they're all wearing masks, so that could literally be anybody...but here's the proof: @sophiet / instagram.com @peewee_p / Instagram: @peewee_p She also shared this group photo where Peregrine has his arm around her. @sophiet / instagram.com Sophie and Peregrine were first linked back in October when the couple were photographed kissing in Paris, but neither publicly confirmed if they were together. Adam Pretty - World Rugby / World Rugby via Getty Images This news comes shortly after Sophie's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, has reportedly started dating model Stormi Bree. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Also, fuel was added to the fire last week when fans noticed that Priyanka Chopra posted a double date photo, seemingly with Joe and Stormi, and quickly deleted it. @priyankachopra / Instagram: @priyankachopra But anyway, as long as Sophie is happy, we're happy. ✨