Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Have Just Accidentally Soft Launched Joe Jonas' New Relationship

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old singer was pictured boarding a private jet in Cabo with the 33-year-old former Miss Teen USA winner. They have further been photographed together in Aspen, and Page Six noted that Stormi posted a selfie wearing a winter hat that Joe previously wore.
So, when Priyanka posted (and deleted) a picture of four hands toasting champagne, it didn't take long for internet sleuths to figure out who those hands might belong to.
For one, the ring on the left side is similar to what Joe has previously been photographed wearing. The light tattoo on the woman's hand next to him looks a lot like the minimalist tattoo Stormi sports.
While Joe and Stormi don't follow each other on social media, Stormi and Priyanka do:
And Joe has liked Stormi's most recent IG pics:
“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”
When representatives for Priyanka were asked for comment by BuzzFeed, they said that they "are aware" of speculation surrounding the images but did not confirm whether Stormi was in the Instagram story.