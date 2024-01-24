Skip To Content
Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Have Just Accidentally Soft Launched Joe Jonas' New Relationship

Nothing like a good ol' post-and-delete.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure just added fuel to the fire that Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree are an item.

Taylor Hill / WireImage, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old singer was pictured boarding a private jet in Cabo with the 33-year-old former Miss Teen USA winner. They have further been photographed together in Aspen, and Page Six noted that Stormi posted a selfie wearing a winter hat that Joe previously wore.

A closeup of Stormi
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Following their split in September, Joe's ex Sophie Turner has been linked to British heir Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson on various occasions.

So, when Priyanka posted (and deleted) a picture of four hands toasting champagne, it didn't take long for internet sleuths to figure out who those hands might belong to.

Priyanka Chopra / Via Instagram: @priyankachopra

For one, the ring on the left side is similar to what Joe has previously been photographed wearing. The light tattoo on the woman's hand next to him looks a lot like the minimalist tattoo Stormi sports.

stormi taking a mirror selfie and a circle around her hand with the tattoo
Stormi Bree / Via Instagram: @stormibree

While Joe and Stormi don't follow each other on social media, Stormi and Priyanka do:

Stormi Bree / Via Instagram: @stormibree

And Joe has liked Stormi's most recent IG pics:

Stormi Bree / Via instagram.com

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

When representatives for Priyanka were asked for comment by BuzzFeed, they said that they "are aware" of speculation surrounding the images but did not confirm whether Stormi was in the Instagram story.